IND V AUS 2020: ‘Try one new thing per day’ - Jasprit Bumrah after smashing fifty against Australia A

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stunned everyone by top-scoring with 55 not out in the three-day pink-ball practice match against Australia A at Sydney. Following his impressive innings, the player took to Twitter to post a quirky message along with an image of him playing a batsman-like stroke. He wrote:

"Try one new thing per day, they said."

Jasprit Bumrah ended the post with a laughter smiley.

Try one new thing per day, they said.😂 pic.twitter.com/Yozpazpoak — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah slammed six fours and two sixes in his 57-ball knock, the second of which brought up his maiden first-class half-century. Later, he also picked up two wickets as Australia A managed only 108 runs while responding to India’s 194. India thus ended Day 1 with a significant lead of 86 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah and No. 11 Mohammed Siraj (22) featured in a 71-run stand for the last wicket to lift India from 123 for 9 to 194 runs.

After deciding to bat first, Mayank Agarwal fell early for 2. However, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill took on the Australia A bowlers. Shaw looked in great control until being clean bowled for 40 off 29. Gill was then dismissed for 43 off 58 balls.

The middle and lower order crumbled as Ajinkya Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5), Wriddhiman Saha (0), Mohammed Shami (0) and Navdeep Saini (4) all perished cheaply.

Sustained pressure from the Indian quicks and Australia A have been bowled out for 108. India lead by 86 runs.



20 wickets have fallen on Day 1 of the pink ball tour game at SCG.



Shami - 3/29

Bumrah - 2/33

Siraj - 1/26

Saini - 3/19 pic.twitter.com/imsodze0eB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj then frustrated the Australia A bowlers as the pair lifted India to 194 runs. For Australia A, Sean Abbott and Jack Wildermuth claimed three wickets each.

Indian bowlers shine after Jasprit Bumrah’s batting heroics

Jasprit Bumrah also impressed with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets. Mohammed Shami (3 for 29) and Navdeep Saini (3 for 19) were the most successful bowlers for India. Siraj also picked up one wicket to go with his 34-ball 22 with the bat.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey top-scored with 32 while opener Marcus Harris contributed 26 runs. Six batsmen were dismissed for single-figure scores, four of them without scoring. The day ended after the last-man Harry Conway was run out for 7 runs.