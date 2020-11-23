IND v AUS 2020: 'Virat bhai encouraged me, told me to stay strong' - Mohammed Siraj on coping with his father's death

Despite losing his father to a lung ailment a few days ago, Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had decided not to return home, and has instead opted to stay in Australia for the upcoming series.

In an interview with bcci.tv, Siraj said that though the loss is huge at a personal level, he is only doing what his father would have wanted him to.

“First of all, my biggest support system is gone. However, he (my dad) always wanted me to play for India, and make the country proud. My mindset from here is just to fulfill his dream. My father may not be in this world anymore, but for me, he is always with me,” an emotional Mohammed Siraj told bcci.tv.

Mohammed Siraj thanks Team India, Virat Kohli

Mohammed Siraj thanked the Indian team, and skipper Virat Kohli in particular, for standing by him in his moment of grief.

“In this tough situation, team members of India supported me like a family. They ensured that I did not have to face any trouble."

“Virat bhai (Kohli) encouraged me and told me to stay strong. He asked me to remain positive, and work towards fulfilling my father’s dream,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj, who played under Kohli at RCB in IPL 2020, added that he spoke to his mother, who also echoed the same sentiments.

“She reminded me that, like your father, one day everyone has to go from this world. But, what matters now is that you stay back (in Australia), and fulfill your father’s dream,” the 26-year-old added.

Mohammed Siraj is part of the Indian team’s squad for the four-match Test series against Australia that gets underway at Adelaide on December 17. The tall fast bowler was picked in the squad following an impressive IPL 2020, which included a spell of 3 for 8 against KKR.

Mohammed Siraj’s father, Mohammed Ghouse, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday due to a lung ailment. He was 53.