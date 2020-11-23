IND v AUS 2020: Mohammed Siraj wants to win the Test series for our father, says brother Ismail

Young pacer Mohammed Siraj was recently selected for India's tour of Australia scheduled for December. The call-up came on the back of his brilliant IPL performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His brother Mohammed Ismail told Times of India that soon after the selection, the 26-year-old star called his father and said:

"Abbu, mai select ho gaya Test team mai, Test series khelne jaa raha hun Australia' (Father, I have been selected in the Indian Test squad and am going to play the Test series in Australia)."

Mohammed Siraj was still in Australia when tragedy struck and he received a call that his father, Mohammed Ghouse, had passed away after losing a battle to a lung ailment at his Hyderabad residence. He was 53. Due to restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Siraj was unable to return home for his father's last rites.

Mohammed Siraj's brother reveals emotional interaction

Mr. Ghouse provided unparalleled support to Mohammed Siraj's cricketing career. Siraj has often recalled how Mr. Ghouse drove an auto-rickshaw to let him pursue his passion.

Ismail has now revealed his personal interactions with Siraj through their ordeal:

"He [Mohammed Siraj] is my younger brother. We all love him so much. He was very close to my father. Whenever he calls now, he just cries. We say again and again...'Siraj kuch to bol' (Siraj, please say something). But he doesn't say anything. He says one-word, 'Abbu' and then cries."

"May God give him strength. This is all I want to say. I am also heartbroken, but I have my family and relatives with me. Siraj is totally shattered by this news. He is alone. I keep calling him to give him support."

He added:

"Siraj has promised that he will do well in the series and pay a fitting tribute to our father. He wants to win the series for him."

Coach Ravi Shastri, Mohammed Siraj's India and RCB captain Virat Kohli as well as other teammates have been lending him their support. He also received strong praise from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and others for his determination to continue in the face of adversity.

Mohammed Siraj was one of RCB's best bowlers in the IPL, bagging 11 wickets at 21.45. He will be a strong backup option for India's pace bowlers when the Border-Gavaskar trophy commences on 17th December.