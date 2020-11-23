IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are like chalk and cheese, says David Warner

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, followed by three T20Is and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be available for the entire limited-overs leg of the tour, he will return to India after the first Test at Adelaide as he is expecting the birth of his first child. This means that vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the Men in Blue for the last three Tests.

Australian opener David Warner believes that the change in captaincy from Kohli to Rahane midway through the Test series would be like chalk and cheese for the Indian team too. While Kohli is aggressive with his captaincy and body language, Rahane is known to maintain a calm demeanour.

"Look obviously with Virat missing, and well done to him to go home and be by his partner's side with his first child. Look Jinxy (Ajinkya Rahane) is a great guy. He is calm, is very measured in his approach, and has got a very good cricket brain. I think when you take Virat out of there, who is passionate, aggressive and he plays with that fight when you are out there and then Jinxy is calm, collective and measured. It is just like chalk and cheese with them too," David Warner told ESPNCricinfo in a video.

India have got 3-4 players who can captain the team at any time: David Warner

David Warner also feels that there are 3-4 players who can captain India whenever required.

David Warner believes that while engaging with the opposition is something that comes naturally to the Indian team under Kohli as a leader, Rahane will have to find a way to bring that aggression.

The 34-year-old also thinks that the absence of Kohli the captain would not hurt the Men in Blue as much since they have several players that can step into the role.

"As a player to gauge that on the field and we are talking about engaging and getting into contest as players, you got to think about how to do that especially with him as captain. The great thing from India's perspective is that you have got three, if not four good players who can captain the team at any time, " David Warner said.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Test series between the two sides will begin on December 17, with the first Test being a pink-ball Test to be played at Adelaide.