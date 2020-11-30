IND v AUS 2020: 'We knew he had it in him' - Glenn Maxwell on Steve Smith after his consecutive ODI hundreds

Australian batsman Steve Smith has put on a batting masterclass so far in the ongoing ODI series against India. Smith smashed back-to-back 62-ball hundreds, helping the Aussies win the series 2-0 with one game still left to play. Smith was returning to ODI cricket after a gap of eight months but looked in immaculate touch right away.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has suggested that the entire team knew that Steve Smith would be back to his best against India and he certainly delivered, smashing the third-fastest century in ODI cricket for Australia.

Smith had said that after an underwhelming IPL 2020 season, he had finally found his hands in one of the practice sessions ahead of the ODI series against India. He has surely made the most of it as the Indian bowlers have had absolutely no answer to his fantastic batting.

"We knew he had it in him. As he said the other day, he found his hands and it is looking pretty scary at the moment for the opposition teams. He is placing the ball as well as anyone around the world and when he puts the foot down, he goes and he goes hard," Glenn Maxwell said after the end of the second ODI.

Steve Smith just has so much time and looks really calm at the crease at the moment: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell believes Steve Smith's form is a sign of trouble for their opponents.

One of the fascinating things about both of Steve Smith's hundreds was that he wasn't trying to clear the fielders, but was finding the gaps with precision. Glenn Maxwell thinks that Steve Smith seems to have plenty of time when he plays his shots. The way that he is hitting the ball at the moment, these are hazardous signs for the Men in Blue and the other teams.

"He is still hitting the ball in the gaps, he is picking his spots, calculating and just looks like he has got so much time at the moment. I think you judge his innings a lot of times by how he has started and he started by hitting the middle of the bat instantly. He just hops outside off and works it behind the square and he just has so much time and looks really calm at the crease at the moment," Glenn Maxwell said.

The third and final ODI between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 2. While the Aussies will look to complete a second consecutive series whitewash for India in ODIs, the Indians will look to play for pride and take something positive away from this series.