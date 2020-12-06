IND v AUS 2020: 'We planned to take calculated chances' - Shikhar Dhawan dissects India's run-chase in 2nd T20I

Dynamic opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that India meticulously planned the run-chase in the second T20I against Australia. He stated that the plan was to initially get their eye in and then take calculated risks to stay ahead of the game.

Shikhar Dhawan shared the Indian team's plans to chase the 195-run target in a post-match interview on the Sony Sports network.

He was asked about the discussion between him and KL Rahul on how they would approach the chase. The southpaw responded that the Indian openers decided to have a positive mindset after gauging the conditions in the middle.

"The only talk we had was to stay positive after seeing the first couple of overs because the pitch had a little extra bounce. The pitch was quite good, we had scored 8-9 runs in the first couple of overs and after that, we knew our strength and we backed it and made runs from there."

Virender Sehwag asked Shikhar Dhawan if his confidence was low, since he had not scored too many runs in the last few matches. The opener replied that he was not lacking in confidence and that he stayed positive.

"Yes, the runs were not coming in the last couple of matches but it was not that the confidence was less. I always talk to myself positively and back my strengths."

Shikhar Dhawan lauded all the team members for playing their roles to perfection and helping India achieve the mammoth target.

"I went in with that positivity and I batted well today in a calculative fashion. It was a good win as it is a big thing to chase 195 runs, especially against Australia. So, it felt very nice and everyone played their roles well."

T20 series ✅ Special effort by the team 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yjNkq0n6NS — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan on the Indian team's strategy for the run-chase

Shikhar Dhawan gave a brisk start to India in the company of KL Rahul

Mohammad Kaif asked Shikhar Dhawan if the plan was to play the big shots at the outset and then slow the pace, or to save the wickets and lay a platform.

The Delhi Capitals opener responded that the initial plan was to play as per the merits of the delivery and then take calculated risks thereafter.

"As an opener, the aim was to get our eye in but not with a defensive mindset and play on the merit of the ball, whether it was swinging or not. After that, we planned to take calculated chances."

Shikhar Dhawan signed off by observing that India got off to a flyer in the powerplay overs, and could afford to play a couple of relatively quiet overs as the pressure was already on the Aussies.

"Like today we had 60 runs in 6 overs, so once you are ahead of the game even if we have a couple of normal overs, it is not a problem and pressure keeps coming on the bowling side."

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for India in today's second T20I against Australia with an enterprising knock of 52 runs. He shared a first-wicket partnership of 56 runs in just 5.2 overs with KL Rahul to provide the early thrust to the Indian run-chase.