When you have a kid, you automatically become calmer: Hardik Pandya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who top-scored for India with 90 from 76 balls in the first ODI against Australia at Sydney, admitted that fatherhood has changed his perspective towards life and for the better.

Hardik Pandya also added that he is waiting to go back to India and be with his newborn. In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Hardik Pandya, in an interaction with the media, stated:

“The feeling (of being a father) is obviously different. When you have a kid, you automatically become calmer. You think about life in a different way. I think my perspective towards my family has changed, and I have changed as a person. And, I think the change has come for the better.”

The 27-year-old also added that he was already missing his son.

“I am missing my child and waiting to go back. He was 15 days old when I left him and will be four months when I return. It (being with son) was the best time of my life,” Hardik Pandya admitted.

Hardik Pandya’s cute moments with son Agastya

Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic became proud parents of a baby boy on July 30 this year. "We are blessed with our baby boy,” Pandya revealed on Twitter with an image of the new-born. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

Ever since the birth of their son, Natasa and Hardik Pandya have been sharing cute pictures of their son named Agastya on social media.

In August, while in the UAE for IPL 2020, Hardik Pandya shared a screenshot of his video chat with girlfriend Natasa, which also had son Agastya deep in sleep. “Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life,” Pandya had captioned the picture.

Earlier this month, Hardik Pandya shared a playful video of him having fun with Agastya along with a cute picture of them. The all-rounder, who was still in the UAE for the IPL wrote:" Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life.”

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is also set to be a father soon. Kohli, who is currently in Australia, will return home to India after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.