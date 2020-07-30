Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become a father as his wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday (30th July). The Mumbai Indians star shared the news with his followers on social media.

His fans and close friends have showered their blessings on the new parents as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sania Mirza, Kuldeep Yadav, and several other celebrities congratulated Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya's injury issues and comeback

Hardik Pandya did not play much cricket in 2020

Hardik Pandya had taken a break from cricket last year as he was dealing with his injury issues. The Baroda-based all-rounder returned to full fitness and was looking to make his international comeback in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

The destructive all-rounder seemed to be in terrific form as he broke multiple Indian T20 records while playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Hardik Pandya slammed the highest T20 score by an Indian player, with an unbeaten 158* off just 55 deliveries in the semifinal match against BPCL. He smashed 20 sixes in his epic knock.

With reports suggesting that IPL 2020 will likely happen in the UAE from September 19, Hardik Pandya would be looking forward to the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend their title successfully in the UAE.

Off the field, Hardik Pandya made his relationship with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic public last year. The two lovebirds welcomed the New Year in grand fashion, by announcing their engagement on January 1.

We wish Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic a hearty congratulations on the birth of their baby boy!