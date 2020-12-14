Australian head coach Justin Langer has not ruled out all-rounder Cameron Green's early recovery before the first Test on Thursday.

Cameron Green sustained a concussion while bowling for Australia 'A' against India in the second warm-up game of the tour. Jasprit Bumrah's shot off Green's quick delivery went through the bowler's hands and struck him on the head. Cameron Green had to leave the field and didn't participate in the game any further.

Cameron Green left the field immediately for precautionary measures #AUSAvIND https://t.co/8pxMqv0MWv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020

21-year-old Cameron Green is one of the few all-rounder talents in the Australian squad and there is a lot of excitement around him. The youngster has drawn comparisons with players like Ben Stokes and Jacques Kallis. Former captain Ian Chappell even called Green the best Australian talent since Ricky Ponting.

Speaking to Channel Seven, Justin Langer said,

"Fingers crossed. The guys from Australia A arrived a couple of hours ago. He turned up with a big smile on his face. [There's a] massive opportunity potentially ahead for him to make his Test debut. He looks in really good spirits. He's got training tomorrow and Wednesday. Fingers crossed he'll be right to go - he's a real talent."

Why is there so much excitement around Cameron Green?

Another day, another century for Cameron Green as he pushes for a Test debut this summer. Some of these shots are 👌 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/KKLGzOqR28 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

At 17, Cameron Green became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the Sheffield Shield.

The right-hander's wee years were marred by back injuries, some of which are still a source of concern. However, his recent comeback has been not only as a fast-bowler but also as a consistent and patient batsman.

In 19 first-class games, Cameron Green averages 49.83 with four centuries. In the 2020 season, he averaged 72.6 for Western Australia. This is to add to his excellent overall first-class bowling figures of 30 wickets at a strike rate of 43.4.

The calls to promote Cameron Green to international squads grew louder this year after he made a masterful 197 against New South Wales at Adelaide. He got his national team call-up soon after and impressed with his technique and controlled bowling in the white-ball series against India.

Cameron Green was also the Man of the Match in the first tour game between India 'A' and Australia 'A'. The all-rounder was the game's leading scorer with an unbeaten knock of 125 and then returned to dismiss both of India A's openers in the second innings.

Playing all-rounders at number 6 hasn't always been the Australian way in Test cricket. However, having a young, hard-hitting batsman who can chip in with some fast-bowling is a luxury not many teams can afford in world cricket at the moment.

The doubt around Cameron Green's debut will finally be cleared on December 17th when India and Australia lock horns in their first-ever pink-ball Test match.