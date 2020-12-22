IND v AUS 2020: 'You have to just forget about the low scores' - Steve Smith on how India can bounce back

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has opined that the Indian team will have to quickly forget what transpired in Adelaide and move ahead in the series. He made this observation during an interaction on SEN Mornings.

Steve Smith started by pointing out that a dismal performance with the bat like the one in the Adelaide Test can happen when the opposition attack is on top of their game.

"You have to just forget about the low scores. Sometimes they happen in the game, teams can get on a roll and there can be some pretty good bowling. That happens."

The former Aussie captain added he is certain the Indian team would have delved into what went wrong and would have come up with plans to rectify the problems.

"How do I expect India to bounce back? I’m sure they’ve looked at footage and seen how they can improve."

Steve Smith highlighted the Indian team is a strong unit and will come with renewed vigour in the Melbourne Test.

"They’ll come out hard, they’ve got some quality players so I guess time will tell, we’ll wait and see."

Steve Smith disagrees with Ian Chappell's views on short-pitched bowling

Steve Smith believes short-pitched bowling is part and parcel of the game

Steve Smith was also asked about Ian Chappell's recent comments that a lower-order batsman incapable of handling the short-pitched stuff should not be targeted with that type of bowling. He responded the former Australian great has come up with some absurd remarks of late.

"It seems like Ian Chappell has an outlandish statement after every match at the moment."

Steve Smith added short-pitched bowling is an integral part of the game.

"From my point of view, short balls are part of the game."

The New South Welshman highlighted the battle of attrition between a fast bowler and a batsman has been a spectacle on numerous occasions and should not be dispensed with.

"We’ve seen over the years there’s been some really good battles and I don’t think it should be outlawed at all."

Steve Smith signed off by stating he has no concerns with bouncers being bowled to lower-order batsmen.

"Yep, no dramas from me."

The short-pitched bowling ploy to soften up the batsmen has been used for ages by quick bowlers. While umpires do step in if there is a plan to intimidate a batsman with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, an odd bouncer to keep him on the back foot is here to stay.