IND v AUS: Bowling to Virat Kohli was a step up, says debutant Cameron Green

Cameron Green made his much-anticipated debut for Australia in the 3rd ODI against India on Wednesday, December 2. Playing for pride, Virat Kohli's Indian team finally managed to secure their first win in 6 ODIs and ensured that they avoided a second consecutive ODI series whitewash.

While the 21-year old youngster didn't have the most memorable outing in his debut game, he showed glimpses of what he can offer with both bat and ball. Green was asked to bowl 4 overs and recorded figures of 0-27.

Virat Kohli faced Green in his very first over, and the Indian skipper welcomed the towering Aussie all-rounder with two boundaries. When asked about what it was like to bowl to a batsman of Kohli's caliber, Cameron Green said:

"Bowling to Virat you can just see there is a step up in how good of a cricketer they are. I tried to bowl a bumper to Virat and he was onto it so quick."

'I haven't faced quality like that,' says Cameron Green on India's spinners

Green admitted that India has quality spinners

The prodigious all-rounder had a chance to bat later in the game. He walked in at No. 5 with his side in a spot of bother at 117-3 in the 23rd over, chasing 303 for victory. While Cameron Green started cautiously, he eventually stretched his long levers and smashed Jadeja for a massive six over mid-wicket.

However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as he caught an edge off a sweep shot he played to a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and was caught in the deep. The youngster made a 27-ball 21 before being dismissed.

"Their spinners, I haven't faced quality like that," said Green. "Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he's trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in. You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl. But it's a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it."

While it certainly wasn't a standout performance from the youngster in his debut game, it was one that showed a lot of promise. Cameron Green is definitely one to look out for in the future.