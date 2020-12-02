IND v AUS T20 schedule, squads, venue, match timings and live streaming details

An all-round performance helped India prevent a series whitewash, as they beat Australia in the third and final ODI by 13 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2). However, the Aaron Finch-led side won the ODI series 2-1.

Many of the players involved came into the series on the back of a 53-day IPL 2020, and the action now will again shift to the shortest format. India and Australia will go up against each other in 3 T20Is, starting on Friday (December 4) in Canberra.

The first of the two games (December 4 and 6) will take place at the same venue, before the two sides return to Australia’s happy hunting ground against the Indians – the Sydney Cricket Ground – for the last limited overs match of the tour on December 8.

Complete squad list for IND v AUS 2020 T20 series

India T20 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Aagrwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Where to watch IND v AUS T20 series?

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Six

Advertisement

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

USA: Willow TV, Hotstar

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries: OSN Sports Cricket HD

Live streaming: SonyLiv, Sky Go, Now TV

Complete schedule of IND v AUS T20 series (In IST)

1st T20I: December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

3rd T20I: December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM