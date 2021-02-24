Watch: Axar Patel dismisses Jonny Bairstow on the first ball at his home ground

Local boy Axar Patel has begun his first Test at home in the best possible way as he trapped England batsman Jonny Bairstow on the very first ball that he bowled.

Having pitched the ball on a good length, Axar Patel got it to hold its line. Bairstow played down the wrong line, expecting it to spin. Even an inside edge couldn't save him as the ball missed his bat and hit him straight in front. The England batsman took a review, but to no avail as it showed three reds.

Here is the video of Axar Patel dismissing Bairstow:

The visitors had opted to bat first after winning the toss in Ahmedabad. Knowing how tough it may get batting fourth, Team India needed early wickets. After they dismissed Dominic Sibley early, the hosts looked to take control of the game.

However, fellow England opener Zak Crawley looked in sensational touch, as he hit a few boundaries and was solid in defense. Team India needed another wicket and thus, skipper Virat Kohli made his first bowling change by bringing on Axar Patel.

While many felt Ravichandran Ashwin could have replaced Ishant Sharma from one end, Axar Patel proved that Kohli's bowling change was a masterstroke. The 27-year-old sent back Bairstow for a duck and gave his team a crucial breakthrough.

Bairstow is a dangerous player of spin and can score quickly once he settles into his groove. He was also fresh, after being rested for the first two Tests as a part of their player management policy. Thus, his wicket was crucial for Team India to stem the flow of runs.

The hosts will now try to put excess pressure on Crawley and skipper Joe Root to break this partnership as the first session draws to an end.