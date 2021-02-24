"Captain Clueless messed up again"- Twitterati furious as Kuldeep Yadav is dropped for 3rd Test

Kuldeep Yadav yet again finds himself on the bench as he has been replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar for the third India vs England Test. The left-arm wrist-spinner would consider himself unfortunate as he hadn't done much wrong in the previous game.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli explained at the toss that India wanted to bat deep. Hence, they brought in the 21-year-old Sundar, who has been impressive with the bat.

Twitterati unhappy with Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion

Kuldeep Yadav made his comeback to Test cricket after a gap of two years in the previous game against England at Chennai. But he bowled just over 12 overs in the two innings combined.

Fans on Twitter were baffled by Virat Kohli's justification of playing Sundar ahead of the 26-year-old. They slammed the Indian skipper for his poor selection and believe Kuldeep Yadav should have played. Here is what they had to say:

Negative tactics or approach by Indian team by selecting sundar in place of kuldeep yadav. Third seamer could be a good option considering bowl is doing lot after 3 overs. I hope it shouldn't be a repeat of 1st test. Selection of sundar shows negative mind set @vikrantgupta73 — SR Quidwai (@rounaqali) February 24, 2021

Again #kuldeepyadav is not included in the squad for #MoteraTestMatch .

Le frustrated Kuldeep: pic.twitter.com/CPFsFKh5S7 — Rupak (@tharush_11) February 24, 2021

I am sure Kuldeep Yadav must be in the nets right now trying to become a better batsman. #INDvsENG #kuldeep — Mukund Agarwal (@Agarwalmuku) February 24, 2021

Kohli and Shastri is playing with kuldeep yadav's emotions like tabla. Stop shuffling the team after every match — Rakesh kumar Singh राकेश कुमार सिंह (@Rakeshk72798087) February 24, 2021

Why Washington sunder instead of Kuldeep Yadav... pathetic captaincy by kohli — KAUSHIK PRASAD🇮🇳 (@kaushik_2212) February 24, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav Should've Played Yaar!

Captain Clueless Messed up again.#MoeenAli — 👑. (@Shikharrr) February 24, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav should open a training academy or start commentary .. — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) February 24, 2021

Totally agreed with the rationale behind picking up @Sundarwashi5 but you've got to feel for Kuldeep. Picked up in the side after 2 yrs, given the ball for just 12 overs and excluded from T20I squad ahead of the WC.#kuldeepyadav #INDvENG — Trilochan (@three_eyes94) February 24, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav was replaced by Washington Sundar, perhaps because of this spin wicket. 🤔#INDvENG — Bhrustrated 2.0 (@FunMauji) February 24, 2021

Sundar in place of kuldeep, that means Kohli hasn't moved on from 36/9.. I hope we will not miss Kuldeep in this match. All the best India🇮🇳#Kohli #kuldeepyadav #INDvENG #MoteraStadium #Ahmedabad — Saikat Mandal (@iamsaikat1) February 24, 2021

They Should give farewell match to Kuldeep Yadav also..... — Surya verma (@surya78_verma) February 24, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav has already been shown the door as far as India's T20 plans are concerned, with him not being picked for the series against England. The hosts prefer to play Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal as their two spinners in ODIs.

Thus, snubbing the 26-year-old in Tests too has raised the question whether Kuldeep is in India's plans for any format. He had to wait a long time to make his Test comeback, despite taking 24 wickets in his first six Tests, including a five-wicket haul in Sydney two years ago.

India suffered from a plethora of injuries in their recent Test series Down Under. In spite of the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja getting injured, Kuldeep was not picked for the series decider at the Gabba.

With Axar Patel having impressed with the ball on debut, the left-arm wrist-spinner could find himself dropped down further in the pecking order. It remains to be seen whether Kuldeep will at all be entrusted with an opportunity in the near future.