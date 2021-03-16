"Disintegrated from ball one" - David Lloyd questions ICC for rating Ahmedabad pitch 'average' 

Cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for rating the Ahmedabad pitch in the third India-England Test as 'average'. Lloyd also questioned the administrative body over the world-wide legitimisation of pitches that 'disintegrate' from the first ball.

The contentious pink-ball Test match concluded within two days, giving India a 2-1 lead in the series. Both sides failed to score 150 in any of their innings, and spinners from both sides ruled the roost, picking up 28 of 30 wickets.

Many, including David Lloyd, lambasted the spin-favouring track and called for the ICC to intervene. However, the ICC, in its pitch rating released on Sunday (March 14), labelled the wicket as 'average', which meant that Ahmedabad avoided a potential sanction.

“One big question for @ICC. If that is an ‘average’ pitch, is it ok for all pitches around the world to be just like that with a disintegrated surface from ball one? I don’t expect an answer, by the way,” David Lloyd wrote on Twitter.

The ICC grades every pitch and outfield in international games in one of six categories: Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor and Unfit.

One big question for @ICC If that is an ‘average’ pitch is it ok for all pitches around the world to be just like that with a disintegrated surface from ball one ? I don’t expect an answer, by the way https://t.co/aOjR4ROd8b — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 16, 2021

For the last three ratings, the ICC has the authority to impose an array of sanctions over the host grounds. These range from 1-5 demerit points, which can lead to a ban of the venue from hosting international cricket for up to a year.

Stuart Broad had echoed David Lloyd's apprehensions

Stuart Broad

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad also echoed David Lloyd's apprehensions. In his comment on an Instagram post, Broad had asked for a comparison with 'average' and 'below average' rated pitches.

Advertisement

“Would be interesting to compare what pitches have been rated 'below average' in world cricket previously, if any,” wrote Stuart Broad.

Meanwhile, the wicket used in the second Test was also labelled 'average', while the ones for the first and fourth Tests were called 'very good' and 'good', respectively.

Not interested in who wins or loses , just the integrity of Test cricket https://t.co/aQimdIrnjI — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 16, 2021