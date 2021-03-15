Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC for rating Ahmedabad pitch 'average'

England pacer Stuart Broad has taken a dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for rating the Ahmedabad pitch used for the third India-England Test as 'average'.

Stuart Broad, who was a part of that two-day Test in Ahmedabad last month, wondered if any pitches have been rated 'below average'. In his comment on an Instagram post by Wisden, Stuart Broad also sought to compare such pitches with that Ahmedabad track.

“Would be interesting to compare what pitches have been rated “below average” in world cricket previously, if any,” wrote Stuart Broad.

As reported earlier by Sportskeeda, the ICC categorises pitches and outfields for every international match as Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor or Unfit.

For ratings of 'below average' and 'poor', ICC has the right to impose pertinent sanctions on the host venue, which range from 1-3 demerit points. The accumulation of five such points in a 5-year period could result in a year-long ban on the venue from hosting international cricket.

The last recorded case of a pitch rated 'below average' was in early 2019. That came in a Test between England and West Indies in Antigua. The visitors were bowled out for 187 and 132 in their two innings, and West Indies romped home by ten wickets.

27 of 30 wickets fell to pacers in that game. Incidentally, Stuart Broad was also a part of that Test, picking up three wickets. The venue was subsequently accorded one demerit point by the ICC.

Stuart Broad's views on the pitches used in the Test series

1st look at Cricket’s 🏏 largest stadium 🏟 110,000 capacity pretty impressive 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

The pitches used in the India-England Test series were subject to intense debate. Former English players Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd lampooned the spin-favouring wickets as 'beach', 'disgrace', etc.

However, Stuart Broad defended India's home advantage after the hosts' comeback win in the second Test in Chennai. He said in this regard:

"There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is, and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first-innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us."

ICC had also rated the pitch in the second Test in Chennai as an 'average' one. Meanwhile, the pitches used in the first and fourth Tests received ratings of 'very good' and 'good', respectively, from the International Cricket Council.