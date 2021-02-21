"That’s exactly what home advantage is"- Stuart Broad in favor of India preparing rank turners

Stuart Broad believes India have every right to make their home advantage count with respect to the preparation of pitches.

The fast bowler went on to praise India's performance and admitted the visitors were thoroughly outplayed in the second Test in Chennai.

The second Test saw sharp turn from day one even from a good length.

Many experts lambasted the pitch, but Stuart Broad isn't complaining. In his column for the Daily Mail, the bowler wrote:

"There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is, and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first-innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us," Broad wrote.

The fast bowler also talked about the time when England prepared a green top at Lord's in the 2018 Test series against India, which the hosts comprehensively own.

"It’s the same as when we beat India at Lord’s in 2018: the ball swung around, and when it did, it looked like a different pitch when we batted on it compared to our opposition. Why? Because we have spent 30 years playing against the ball moving through the air. India were dismissed for 107 and 130, and we won by an innings," Stuart Broad added.

Stuart Broad explains how Australia use their home advantage

Stuart Broad also talked about how most nations try to take subtle advantages when they play at home.

The bowler pointed out that Australia often play their first game of a Test series at Brisbane as they have a terrific record on that ground.

"There are all different ways of trying to give yourself an advantage on home turf. When South Africa play at home to Sri Lanka, it doesn’t get talked about too much that they play on pitches of steep bounce and rapid pace on the Highveld. In Australia, they have a tendency to play the first match of a series at the Gabba because it’s a stronghold for them. There are all kinds of subtle advantages used across the world of sport," Broad said.

The India- England series is currently tied at 1-1, and both teams will resume their rivalry from 24th February in Ahmedabad, which will be a day-night Test.

It remains to be seen what kind of conditions will be on offer at the world's largest cricket stadium.