“Everybody is fit to play, Jofra Archer is available for series opener” - Eoin Morgan

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, on Thursday, confirmed that all players in his team are fit and available for selection for the first T20I against India.

The five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad will kick off with the first game on Friday. The series is significant for both teams, considering the T20 World Cup will be held in India later in the year.

In the build-up to the first T20I, there were concerns over England pace bowler Jofra Archer’s fitness, as the bowler had also missed the fourth Test due to an elbow injury. However, confirming that the fast bowler will be available for the series opener, Eoin Morgan said in this regard at a virtual press conference:

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra (Archer) is available for the series opener."

Although England faltered 1-3 in the four-match Test series, the limited-overs matches are going to be a completely different proposition.

The number one ranked team in T20Is has a power-packed batting unit boasting of the likes of Jason Roy, Morgan himself, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Times ⏰

Dates 🗓

Squad 🏏

Broadcasters 🎥

🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 11, 2021

Hoping for turning pitches: Eoin Morgan

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan stated that he expects turning tracks in Ahmedabad, even in the five-match T20I series.

Advertisement

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the England captain said that playing on turning tracks would help the team improve their skills against the spinning ball ahead of the T20 World Cup; the mega event will be held in India towards the end of the year. Eoin Morgan was quoted as saying in this regard:

“We’ve been in great form in T20 cricket. We've had some confidence along the way and picked up some serious wins over the last two years, which is great. But also, we need to develop our game and go into the World Cup with as few weaknesses as possible."

Eoin Morgan continued:

“I think having the strongest squad available to us, which doesn't really happen that often, allows us to play around with any plans we might foresee in the World Cup as well. I wouldn't say we're hoping for similar pitches as in the Test series. I'd say (we're hoping for) turning pitches.”

India and England have a pretty even record in T20Is. Of the 14 previous games played between the two teams in this format, both sides have won seven times apiece. The two teams have also equally split six T20Is held on Indian soil.