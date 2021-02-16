"The debate can rest!" Twitterati goes gaga over Rishabh Pant's improved wicketkeeping

Rishabh Pant silenced critics of his wicketkeeping in style as he was absolutely sensational with the gloves in the second Test against England on a turning track in Chennai.

The 23-year-old seemed to have worked a lot on his wicketkeeping skills as he handled the vicious turn and bounce really well.

He took two phenomenal one-handed screamers in the first innings and also had two stumpings to go with them on day four.

Fans on Twitter laud Rishabh Pant the wicketkeeper

There has always been a lot of talk about whether Rishabh Pant is secure enough as a wicketkeeper, especially in Indian conditions. This is because of the number of catches he has dropped in his short career so far.

Many felt at the start of the series that Wriddhiman Saha should don the gloves, as he is regarded as the best wicketkeeper in the country. However, Team India backed Pant and he has repaid their faith through some excellent glovework.

Fans on Twitter hailed the 23-year-old and believe he has cemented his place as first-choice wicketkeeper. Here is what they had to say:

India's biggest plus in the 2nd innings has been the keeping of Rishabh Pant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant can't keep vs spin in India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2021

Let's set aside the fab performances so far in this series for a moment.. To me the biggest plus to emerge from both tests is the valuable lessons @RishabhPant17 will learn as a keeper.. Reactions getting better already.. @JockMore #INDvsENG @StarSportsIndia — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 16, 2021

#RishabhPant the batsman top notch and now the wicket keeper has arrived. The debate can rest! #INDvENG 👏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Sensational Rishabh Pant with the bat and behind the stumps. There is no looking back for him now. Good on you !! U r like a fresh breath of air in d cricket field. Ur churping behind the stumps keeps us entertained 😊

Ash nothing to say. U r a legend man Period 👊 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ItlZ74tVDK — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 14, 2021

Gautam Gambhir said Rishabh Pant will be a great asset for Indian cricket if he keeps doing what he's done in this Test match. This is probably the toughest wicket to keep against Ashwin and Axar. He's only going to get better from here on looking at the way he's kept. (On Star). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2021

Sources said,



To make England feel better all Indian batsmen will play left-handed for the rest of series except Rishabh Pant, he'll bat right handed, but will keep with one hand only!#INDvENG #INDvsENG — champakeswara mahanta ଚମ୍ପକେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନ୍ତ (@itzchampak) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

When everyone was slamming Rishabh Pant left, right and Centre; I was adamant that he needs to play.

When they were saying that he can't start in home tests, I was of the opinion that his keeping can only improve by playing home tests.



His keeping this test is a vindication! — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) February 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant's Gabba Knock = Rishabh Pant's Keeping today.

🔥🔥🔥#RP17 — ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) February 16, 2021

Fitting that the match ends with a Rishabh Pant stumping. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Ever since his comeback into the Indian Test team in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, Rishabh Pant has provided the side with the right balance.

His batting ability allowed Team India to play an all-rounder at No.7, thus giving them five bowling options.

Time and again, the southpaw was found guilty of throwing his wicket away after getting off to a good start. However, it has been a surreal past couple of months for Pant, as he has played multiple impactful knocks in Team India's Test wins both home and away.

While his batting is an asset, Pant's wicketkeeping will probably be the biggest positive for the hosts after their series-levelling win over England.

The next goal for the youngster would be to remain consistent with both bat and gloves and cement his place for Team India in all three formats.