"The debate can rest!" Twitterati goes gaga over Rishabh Pant's improved wicketkeeping

Rishabh Pant silenced critics of his wicketkeeping in style as he was absolutely sensational with the gloves in the second Test against England on a turning track in Chennai.
The 23-year-old seemed to have worked a lot on his wicketkeeping skills as he handled the vicious turn and bounce really well.
He took two phenomenal one-handed screamers in the first innings and also had two stumpings to go with them on day four.
Fans on Twitter laud Rishabh Pant the wicketkeeper
There has always been a lot of talk about whether Rishabh Pant is secure enough as a wicketkeeper, especially in Indian conditions. This is because of the number of catches he has dropped in his short career so far.
Many felt at the start of the series that Wriddhiman Saha should don the gloves, as he is regarded as the best wicketkeeper in the country. However, Team India backed Pant and he has repaid their faith through some excellent glovework.
Fans on Twitter hailed the 23-year-old and believe he has cemented his place as first-choice wicketkeeper. Here is what they had to say:
Ever since his comeback into the Indian Test team in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, Rishabh Pant has provided the side with the right balance.
His batting ability allowed Team India to play an all-rounder at No.7, thus giving them five bowling options.
Time and again, the southpaw was found guilty of throwing his wicket away after getting off to a good start. However, it has been a surreal past couple of months for Pant, as he has played multiple impactful knocks in Team India's Test wins both home and away.
While his batting is an asset, Pant's wicketkeeping will probably be the biggest positive for the hosts after their series-levelling win over England.
The next goal for the youngster would be to remain consistent with both bat and gloves and cement his place for Team India in all three formats.Published 16 Feb 2021, 14:05 IST