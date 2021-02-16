"Moral: Never win first Test against India"- Twitter erupts as hosts win by 317 runs

Team India have stormed back into the four-match Test series against England by winning the second Test in Chennai by a massive margin of 317 runs. Kuldeep Yadav completed the final rites by picking up the wicket of Moeen Ali.
Rishabh Pant completed the stumping and it summed up the excellent game that he had, not just as a batsman but also as a wicketkeeper.
The 23-year-old has silenced his critics by proving that he is good enough to do the glovework on turning and bouncy tracks.
Twitterati applauds Team India for an emphatic win
Test debutant Axar Patel also had a memorable outing, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Rohit Sharma was back to his best, scoring a huge hundred in the first innings.
However, the most memorable performance in this Test win came from local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and also picked up eight wickets in the game.
The Twitterati lauded Team India's heroes for showing character and staging an emphatic comeback after being blown away in the first Test. This is also India's fifth biggest Test win with respect to the margin of runs. Here's what the fans had to say:
Team India were already way ahead in the game once they skittled the hosts for 134 in their first innings to take a giant lead of 195. Ashwin's hundred ensured that the target of 482 was well beyond the visitors' reach.
Joe Root and his men were expected to show some kind of resistance in the second innings, but that was not to be as they were bowled out cheaply yet again.
While a few former players complained about the pitch not being good enough for Test cricket, the hosts showed how one needs to apply himself on such a turner.
The third Test will now be played at the renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also the world's biggest cricket stadium.
It promises to be a cracker a game as the series is level at 1-1, with both teams well in the race to make it to the World Test Championship final.Published 16 Feb 2021, 13:17 IST