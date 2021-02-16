"Moral: Never win first Test against India"- Twitter erupts as hosts win by 317 runs

Team India have stormed back into the four-match Test series against England by winning the second Test in Chennai by a massive margin of 317 runs. Kuldeep Yadav completed the final rites by picking up the wicket of Moeen Ali.

Rishabh Pant completed the stumping and it summed up the excellent game that he had, not just as a batsman but also as a wicketkeeper.

The 23-year-old has silenced his critics by proving that he is good enough to do the glovework on turning and bouncy tracks.

Twitterati applauds Team India for an emphatic win

Test debutant Axar Patel also had a memorable outing, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Rohit Sharma was back to his best, scoring a huge hundred in the first innings.

However, the most memorable performance in this Test win came from local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and also picked up eight wickets in the game.

The Twitterati lauded Team India's heroes for showing character and staging an emphatic comeback after being blown away in the first Test. This is also India's fifth biggest Test win with respect to the margin of runs. Here's what the fans had to say:

Sealed it in style India. Now on to Ahmedabad & a first possible win in a pink ball Test. World Test Championship final well within reach. The big takeaway is the depth of talent & reserves in Indian cricket. #INDvsENG — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 16, 2021

In both the Innings, England's Batting Lineup hardly crossed Rohit's 1st inn'gs score



Rohit Sharma is also the only Indian Batsman to outscore Opposition TWICE in ODIs 🐐 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tlwghHQiT7 — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 16, 2021

England beat India by 227 runs in 5 days. India 🇮🇳 beat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 by 317 runs in 4 days. 🏏💪🏼 #INDvsENG — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) February 16, 2021

India crush England by 317 runs, to win the 2nd Test. Series leveled at 1-1 now



Both #Chepauk tests done and dusted in quick time! Spinners rule!



England's 6-match away Test winning streak comes to an end.. #INDvsENG — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 16, 2021

India losing a Test by 200+ runs & winning next by 200+ runs in a series:



vs SA in 1996

Lost by 329 runs, Kolkata

Won by 280 runs, Kanpur



vs Eng in 2021

Lost by 227 runs, Chennai

Won by 317 runs, Chennai #INDvsENG #IndiavsEngland — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 16, 2021

I Have Men Of the Match...not Man of the match...it has to be Rohit and Ashwin for sure...@BCCI #INDvsENG — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) February 16, 2021

The moral of the story is never win your first match against India #INDvsENG — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) February 16, 2021

Most Tests won at Home (India):



21 - #ViratKohli*

21 - MS Dhoni

India jumps to second place in WTC with 460 points.



One more win and one more draw will make India to play finals against #NZ.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/94o1VhoY6T — Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) February 16, 2021

Keeping individual performances aside for a minute, take a bow Captain Kohli! Irrespective of how helpful the pitch was or how good the bowlers were, the field placements and bowling changes were spot on. Excellent Captaincy, as always. #INDvsENG — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) February 16, 2021

England will have to win the remaining two #INDvENG Tests to make it to the #WTC21 final 👀 pic.twitter.com/YW3OTwQKo6 — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

Team India were already way ahead in the game once they skittled the hosts for 134 in their first innings to take a giant lead of 195. Ashwin's hundred ensured that the target of 482 was well beyond the visitors' reach.

Joe Root and his men were expected to show some kind of resistance in the second innings, but that was not to be as they were bowled out cheaply yet again.

While a few former players complained about the pitch not being good enough for Test cricket, the hosts showed how one needs to apply himself on such a turner.

⬆️ India move to the No.2 position

⬇️ England slip to No.4



Here's the latest #WTC21 standings table after the conclusion of the second #INDvENG Test! pic.twitter.com/bLNCVyDg4z — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

The third Test will now be played at the renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also the world's biggest cricket stadium.

It promises to be a cracker a game as the series is level at 1-1, with both teams well in the race to make it to the World Test Championship final.