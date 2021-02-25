"Absolute Rooter!"- Twitterati furious as Joe Root survives controversial LBW call

Joe Root has got away with yet another controversial decision in the ongoing India vs England Test series. Coincidentally it was again regarding an LBW off the bowling of Axar Patel. During the second innings of the third Test, Root was adjudged out by the on-field umpire when he tried to play for the spin, but the ball from Patel went straight on with the arm.

The England skipper thought about going for a review and after consulting with Ben Stokes at the non-striker's end, went for it. Third umpire Shamsuddin was in the hot seat again as he had to make yet another close decision.

This time, he took a long watch at different angles through replays. When there was a spike on the snickometer, the ball was fairly close to both the bat as well as the pad. It was an incredibly tough decision to make as it could have gone either way.

Shamsuddin concluded that there was enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision, noting that "there is a clear spike when the ball is beside the bat." Joe Root was given not out, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli was certainly not amused with the decision.

Day 2 began with India just 13 runs behind England's modest first-innings total of 112 runs. It seemed the visitors would be blown away in the third Test too. But Joe Root was the nemesis for the hosts again, this time with the ball in his hand.

The 30-year-old picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and the hosts slumped from 98-2 to 145 all out. India are fighting back as England are only 17 runs ahead with 4 batsmen back in the shed. The hosts would look to bowl out England as soon as possible.