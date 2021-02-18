Geoffrey Boycott urges England to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book

Geoffrey Boycott has urged the England team to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book when it comes to batting on spinning tracks.

Boycott praised the Indian skipper for his masterful 62 in the second innings of the Chennai Test.

The visitors suffered a heavy defeat in the second Test, managing just 134 and 164 in their two innings.

Writing in his Daily Telegraph Column, Boycott said Virat Kohli proved that one could succeed by using conventional methods on a spinning surface.

"Look at how Virat Kohli batted in the second innings when the pitch was bad. He used the odd sweep shot but stuck to the basics and batted superbly. Virat Kohli defended with determination, his footwork was superb, and at all times he was careful and watchful. His judgement of length was exceptional, and his shot execution equally impressive. He showed that it is possible to bat properly," Boycott wrote.

The former England batsman also pointed out that even though batting on spinning tracks is tough as they are slow pitches, batsmen have enough time to make adjustments.

"The great thing about Indian pitches is that they are not fast. You have time to adjust and pick your shots," Boycott added.

Mindset 👊

Changed batting approach 👌

The backstory to return to his batting form 👍



Don't miss this special chat as man of the moment @ashwinravi99 speaks to #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli - by @RajalArora. @Paytm #INDvENG



Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/cLihn0nLEm pic.twitter.com/Pes1IsFTVF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Virat Kohli was bowled through the gates for a duck in the first innings of the second Test off Moeen Ali's bowling.

However, the Indian skipper scored a well-crafted 62 in the second innings, which helped India post a massive total for England to chase.

Advertisement

With their 317-run win, Virat Kohli and his men kept their hopes alive of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

"Every pitch in India spins"- Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott

There was a lot of criticism regarding the Chennai pitch which was used for the second Test match. However, the England team refrained from talking much about the pitch.

Geoffrey Boycott was glad that Joe Root and his team did not criticize the surface after the defeat as they would have 'sounded like sour grapes'.

Boycott also didn't have issues with the Chennai track and wrote:

"Nothing in the laws of cricket says the pitch should be flat for batsmen, Every pitch in India spins. It is just a question of when and how much it turns."

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams will resume their rivalry on February 24 in Ahmedabad, which will be a day-night Test.