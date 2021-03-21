“I want Jofra Archer at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes” - Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood is confident that injury-prone fast bowler Jofra Archer will be available for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Jofra Archer would miss the three-match ODI series against India as well as the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

An injury to his right elbow hindered Jofra Archer during the Test series against India. Nevertheless, he impressed in the ensuing T20I series. At a virtual press conference, Silverwood spoke about the fast bowler:

"I want Jofra (Archer) there at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. He is a great performer, and I want him there. I have full confidence in my medics team that they will provide him the best treatment to give him the best possible chance. You get niggles; injuries are part and parcel; you can pick up an injury at any given point of time."

Admitting that Jofra Archer’s recurring injury woes are disappointing, Silverwood observed that it is important to get to the root of the problem.

"Obviously, it is disappointing for Jofra and for us; it is clearly something we need to get to the bottom of. We will make sure that we have every possible resource surrounding him and hopefully getting him on the field fit and fine for the future of England. I think first and foremost, we need to get to the bottom of the problem. Obviously, he is going to miss the early stages of the IPL, and it will be led by the medics. First and foremost, we have to make sure that he is okay," Silverwood further said.

The England coach continued in this regard:

"Well, it is what it is. It is technically not the same problem, is it? The important thing is here that we get it cleared up, and we get him to see the specialists. We need to make sure we make it clear for Jofra to have a long successful career for England. At this moment in time, I am pretty chilled out, but the most important thing for me right now is that Jofra sees the right people to get fully fit."

Jofra Archer to return to England for investigation of his right elbow injury: ECB

Earlier in the day, ECB released a statement about Jofra Archer, saying he'll return to England for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. The statement said:

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League."

Jofra Archer was the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against India, picking up seven wickets in five games at an average of 22.14 and an economy rate of 7.75.

The 25-year-old Jofra Archer was Rajasthan Royals’ best bowler in IPL 2020. He claimed 20 wickets in 14 games at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 6.55.