ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on February 25

India ended England's ICC World Test Championship campaign by defeating them inside two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the win, India maintained their undefeated record in pink-ball Tests at home. The 10-wicket victory against England also enabled India to climb to the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. A win or a draw in the final Test will seal India's berth in the summit clash against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, England's hopes of playing the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's are over. The English team has 64.1 percentage points on the table. In case the visitors win the fourth Test against India, Australia will meet New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Local star Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in two innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin supported him brilliantly. The spin duo propelled India to the big win at Ahmedabad.

Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first at the newly-rebuilt venue. The English batsmen struggled against the Indian bowlers right from the word go. Zak Crawley managed a half-century, but none of his teammates could touch the 20-run landmark. Eventually, England ended their innings with 112 runs. Axar Patel was the best bowler for Team India, with figures of 6/38.

In reply, India got off to a good start, thanks to Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener scored a 96-ball 66 to ensure India take the first-innings lead. But, even the Indian batting lineup collapsed as England allowed the hosts a lead of 33 runs only. Joe Root stunned the fans with a five-wicket haul, and Jack Leach scalped four wickets.

England's batting unit collapsed once again in the second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ran through the English line-up and bowled them out for 81 runs.

India were set a 49-run target to win the match. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill guided the team home inside eight overs.

Advertisement

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the third Test between India and England.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

India have almost cemented their place in the top 2

India have returned to the top spot with 71% points. Virat Kohli's men have 490 points to their name in 16 games. New Zealand hold the second position with 70% points, while Australia are right behind them.

England are unlikely to slip out of the top 4, irrespective of the result in the next game. Still, Joe Root and Co. will aim to spoil India's party by winning the final Test. It will be interesting to see if India can make it to the ICC World Test Championship Final.