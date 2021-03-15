Ishan Kishan credits Mumbai Indians for his sensational India debut

Ishan Kishan has thanked IPL giants Mumbai Indians (MI) for his incredible start to life in international cricket. The swashbuckling opener smashed 56 runs off just 32 balls and set up a brilliant chase for the hosts in the second T20I against England.

The confidence with which Ishan Kishan was thumping England pacers all around the park was unbelievable since it was only his first international game. However, having faced most of those bowlers in the IPL helped the 23-year-old.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Ishan Kishan credited MI for investing in him and nurturing his talent. He also acknowledged the seniors in the team, the five-time IPL champions, for giving him valuable advice that improved his game.

"It is not easy to come out here and play your first game against a top team. I think Mumbai Indians have taught me a lot. I have been there with so many senior players that they have. They have given me very good advice and that has really helped me. I am looking forward to continuing doing that," Ishan Kishan said.

"I wanted to finish the game" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan couldn't quite complete a fairytale ending to his brilliant debut as he was trapped in front by leg-spinner Adil Rashid while trying to attempt a reverse-sweep. While some would argue that it was not the smartest of shots to play at that point, the youngster believes he backed himself to execute it.

More than being disappointed about getting dismissed through an unsuccessful reverse-sweep, Ishan was gutted that he wasn't able to finish the game for Team India. He had built a sensational partnership of 94 with skipper Virat Kohli, and wanted to take his team home.

"I think that (reverse sweep) shot is what I love to play. It just did not go my way today. But I was not happy because I wanted to finish the game. I got a good start, plus I was batting with a senior player who was set there and he kept on scoring runs. So I was upset because I just wanted to finish the game," Ishan Kishan asserted.

Ishan Kishan's seamless transition from IPL to international cricket is a testament to how the cash-rich league makes youngsters ready to represent their country without being fazed by the big occasion.

With the five-match T20I series level at 1-1, both teams will look to take the initiative in the third game, which is less than 48 hours away.