Watch: Ishant Sharma hits first six in international cricket

Ishant Sharma has another reason for remembering his 100th Test, this time with his bat. The 32-year-old smashed a six off the bowling of left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach straight over mid-on's head. This was also his first-ever maximum in international cricket.

Here is the video of Ishant Sharma's sensational six:

Ishant Sharma's six was perhaps the only positive thing on a horrendous Day 2 so far for Team India. Many had written off the visitors after they got bowled out for just 112 runs in their first innings. The hosts looked all set to take a big first innings lead when they ended Day 1 at 99-3, just 13 runs behind.

But they did not know what was in store on Day 2 for them. Jack Leach started the day with quick wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma and sent both the relatively-set batsmen back.

It was then time for the Joe Root show as the off-spinner took all of the remaining five wickets. He removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant first, who knicked the ball behind. Then the England skipper dismissed Washington Sundar with an absolute beauty.

The likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were also dismissed trying to up the ante. This meant that it was up to the last pair of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to provide some valuable runs down the order.

Although Ishant Sharma hit that incredible six, Team India could only end up with a lead of 33 runs as they were bowled out for 145. Incredibly, the hosts lost their last eight wickets for just 47 runs.

Knowing that they will need to bat last, Team India will have to bowl out the visitors as quickly as possible. England, on the other hand, will try to get a lead of at least 150 to ensure a thrilling finale to this Test.