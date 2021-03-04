Mohammed Siraj dissects how he got the better of Jonny Bairstow on Day 1 of 4th Test

Mohammed Siraj trapped Jonny Bairstow LBW for 28 on the first day of the 4th Test between India and England. Siraj revealed that he had seen plenty of videos of Bairstow getting out to inswingers. This is why he decided to target the batsman in similar areas.

Bairstow decided to challenge the umpire's decision on Thursday, opting to use DRS. However, the on-field decision stood as the review showed that the delivery would have trimmed the bails.

England folded out for 205 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bar. The spinners once again did the bulk of the damage for the hosts, but Mohammed Siraj showed his class by picking up the crucial wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Speaking about Bairstow's dismissal after the day's play, the fast-bowler said:

"Jonny Bairstow was facing me for the first time. And from the videos which I had seen of his dismissals, he was getting out to inswingers many times. So my plan was to be consistent at an area from where the ball will come back in and it was successful."

The delivery to dismiss Bairstow was also an effort ball from Mohammed Siraj and was clocked at almost 146km/h.

Similarly, the fast-bowler also trapped Joe Root (9) earlier in the first session with an inswinging delivery. Siraj set Root up brilliantly by bowling him an over of outswingers.

Mohammed Siraj's great start to his Test career

Mohammed Siraj made his name in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by bowling long, probing spells to help India earn a historic 2-1 win in the series. In three games Down Under, Mohammed Siraj picked up 13 wickets at an average of 29.54.

Siraj also took a five-for in the second innings of the Gabba Test and India went on to become the first visiting team to win a Test at the ground since 1988.

With Ishant Sharma returning to fitness, Mohammed Siraj isn't a certain starter in the Indian lineup. However, he is certainly making full use of his opportunities whenever he has gotten a chance to bowl.