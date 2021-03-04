"Ben Stokes was abusing me, so Virat intervened"- Mohammed Siraj

At the end of Day 1 of the fourth Test, Mohammed Siraj has revealed that Ben Stokes abused him after the 29-year-old was beaten all ends up by a bouncer.

Indian captain Virat Kohli joined the fray as he engaged in a heated exchange of words with the English all-rounder. The altercation was such that the umpires had to intervene.

Mohammad siraj and Ben stokes during the match pic.twitter.com/lDUDZa8GJY — Just enjoy clips (@justenjoyclips) March 4, 2021

Mohammed Siraj credited his captain for handling the situation well, saying in this regard:

"He (Ben Stokes) was abusing me, so I informed Virat Bhai. He handled that pretty well," Mohammed Siraj said.

"We plan to bat for a couple of days"- Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj bowled his heart out on a pitch that did offer a bit of pace and bounce for bowlers hitting the right areas. Playing his second Test of the series, Mohammed Siraj bagged the big wickets of England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

The 26-year-old iterated his gameplan of bowling every delivery with the same commitment. He strives for consistency in his bowling to avoid giving away freebies to the opposition.

"When I played in Australia or when I play here, I will put my effort every ball otherwise it'll affect the team, and it'll release the pressure. I just want to bowl well every ball," Mohammed Siraj asserted.

After bowling out England for a modest 205, Mohammed Siraj is hopeful that the Indian batsmen will cash in on the good batting conditions and bat for two more days to end the Test as a contest.

"We plan to peacefully bat for a couple of days so that I can rest up for a couple of days in the dressing room," Mohammed Siraj added.

Although Team India lost Shubman Gill for a duck, the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma ensured the visitors made no more inroads. The duo will resume proceedings at 24-1 on Day 2, as the hosts eye a significant first-innings lead.

As Team India will have to bat last in this Test, they will need to make their first innings count. The onus will now be on their batting unit to bat the visitors out of the game.