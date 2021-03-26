“Sunil Gavaskar welcome to give me a ring and speak to me about my Test cricket” - Jonny Bairstow

England opener Jonny Bairstow has responded to a comment made by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar that he looked 'uninterested' during the Test series.

Jonny Bairstow, who hammered 124 in England’s six-wicket victory in the second ODI, had a horror run in the Test series. He made three ducks and 28 in the four innings he featured in, prompting Gavaskar to make the 'uninterested' comment.

Responding to a query by Sportskeeda at a virtual press conference following England’s win, Jonny Bairstow said that he hadn’t heard Gavaskar make the remark. He, however, added that he would be happy to have a discussion over Test cricket with the Little Master. Jonny Bairstow said in this regard:

“Firstly, I hadn’t heard that (Gavaskar saying he was “uninterested”). Secondly, I am interested as to how an opinion can be made especially when there has been no communication or correspondence between myself and him. He’s more than welcome to give me a ring, and I will speak to him about my will and want to do well in Test cricket and enjoyment that I get out of playing Test cricket. As I said, my phone is on. If he wants, he can call or message me. I’ll be happy to respond.”

Jonny Bairstow was named the Man of the Match for his solid 124 in the second ODI. He smacked 11 fours and seven sixes in his 112-ball knock as England gunned down a target of 337 in 43.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Jonny Bairstow gets to his 11th ODI ton with a huge maximum.



Can he carry England home? They need less than 140 to win.#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/t8SUo38VoP pic.twitter.com/3R4bJLh8rl — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

I would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England: Jonny Bairstow

While his Test credentials are debatable, Jonny Bairstow has an exceptional record in one-day internationals.

The 31-year-old has 3425 runs to his name in ODIs at an average of 48.92. He has smashed 11 hundreds in the one-day format. Asked about his future goals in one-day cricket, Jonny Bairstow revealed:

“I would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England. I am happy. Since opening the batting, as you said, I have got 11 hundreds. I think I have opened only 56-57 times. I am pleased with those figures, but those figures mean nothing if you don’t keep performing in the future. I am happy with how I am playing my cricket at the moment. I am really enjoying it.”

England win by six wickets!



Bairstow and Stokes' huge second-wicket partnership and useful contributions from Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone help them level the series 🌟#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/t8SUo38VoP pic.twitter.com/FUIyQlY1QU — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

With the three-match series now level at 1-1, India and England will meet in the decider on Sunday, March 28.