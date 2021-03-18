"Fraud Dawid Malan exposed" - Twitterati trolls England No. 3 for his poor outing against India

ICC's top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan failed to put up a show in the 4th T20I against India. Coming in the powerplay at 15-1, the right-hander consumed sixteen deliveries while managing just 14 runs in the high-scoring chase before he lost his stumps on the 17th ball.

Rahul Chahar, playing just his second game for India, set up Malan brilliantly as well. In the 8th over of England's chase, Chahar bowled a leg-spinner on the 5th ball that missed Dawid Malan's glance and was adjudged wide.

The bowler maintained the same line and length on the next delivery but this time it was a googly. Dawid Malan went for a reverse sweep and missed it by a mile, allowing the ball to clatter his leg stump.

This was Dawid Malan's 4th straight low-score in the series. In 4 games till now, he has just mustered 80 runs at an insignificant average of 26.67. His strike rate in the series - 103.9 - has been nowhere near impressive as well.

Dawid Malan in the T20 series against India:



24*(20)

24(23)

18(17)

14(17) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2021

Fans on Twitter, Indian and English alike, promptly trolled the 33-year-old for his outing in Ahmedabad.

Twitterati trolls Dawid Malan for his poor outing in the 4th T20I

While some users questioned Dawid Malan's credentials as the best T20I batsman, others straightaway called for England management to look towards Joe Root and Alex Hales for the No. 3 spots in the side for the T20 World Cup.

Interestingly, a few Indian fans also rued Dawid Malan's wicket given how slow he was batting.

This is the first time in his T20I career that Dawid Malan has gone four successive innings without passing 50. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 18, 2021

Fraud Malan Getting Exposed 😂😂😂 — JD ᥫ᭡ (@KuskiOffl) March 18, 2021

I'm sorry to say but malan doesn't looks good in India. I'll rather play root or hales instead of him. I know I'm being harsh but I'm telling truth — Regulus (@TonySop50169592) March 18, 2021

How is Malan number one ranked? The rankings are completely flawed! Maybe he is only good in home conditions! #INDvENG — . (@late_Swing_) March 18, 2021

Malan's struggle vs spin is non stop at the moment and he's gone as I type this.#INDvsENG_2021 — Ashwanth (@AshwanthTweets) March 18, 2021

Slight bubble that’s been burst on Dawid Malan and his No. 1 T20I ranking. Has looked completely out of sorts in his first 4 T20 innings in India. England might be better off bringing Moeen or Joe Root to give them an additional off-spin option. #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 18, 2021

Malan and KL Rahul carrying some outstanding form for PBKS into IPL. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 18, 2021

This series clearing my doubts about Malan. He shouldn't be in the first 11 of PBKS. — Sanchita (@SanchitaSingla) March 18, 2021

Take A Minute And Laugh At Dawid Malan 😂

Ye Banda kaise bangya World No.1? — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) March 18, 2021

Malan doesn't seem to be a player who have shots all round the park. Overrated aff. That's why he went for such low price in IPL auction — Gaurang Tiwari (@gaurang_09) March 18, 2021

Trust me, Malan really wanted to refer the bowled decision to the #thirdumpire 😁 — Jitendra Soni (@jdsoni7) March 18, 2021

Just 1 match remaining in this series 😁✌🏻Dawid Malan's run rate in the Powerplay overs of this series is 5.06, but he is yet to be dismissed in this phase. No England batsman has faced as many Powerplay deliveries (32) in a bilateral T20I series and recorded a lower run rate

😎 https://t.co/lch8DO9WNz — Brtki (@Viratesque) March 18, 2021

Dawid Malan has looked all at sea v spin in this series so far. His third dismissal in the series.



Got out lbw sweeping Chahal, was stumped off Washington Sundar & now gets bowled attempting reverse sweep off Rahul Chahar — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 18, 2021

Guess Dawid Malan should retire after this series. He may be the first player to retire when he is ranked 1 ! #INDvENG — Rahul Sompura (@RNSompura) March 18, 2021

Imagine KL Rahul and Dawid Malan batting toghether 🤤🙄😳 — Paras (@Cricketpolls49) March 18, 2021

England in deep waters after Dawid Malan's wicket

Dawid Malan's wicket left England in a middling position of 60-2 after 7.5 overs in the chase of 186. Jason Roy also followed suit in the next over after scoring 40 runs from 27 balls.

It all depends on England's pugnacious middle-order of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan to take the visitors home and win the series 3-1.