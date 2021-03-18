"Fraud Dawid Malan exposed" - Twitterati trolls England No. 3 for his poor outing against India

ICC's top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan failed to put up a show in the 4th T20I against India. Coming in the powerplay at 15-1, the right-hander consumed sixteen deliveries while managing just 14 runs in the high-scoring chase before he lost his stumps on the 17th ball.
Rahul Chahar, playing just his second game for India, set up Malan brilliantly as well. In the 8th over of England's chase, Chahar bowled a leg-spinner on the 5th ball that missed Dawid Malan's glance and was adjudged wide.
The bowler maintained the same line and length on the next delivery but this time it was a googly. Dawid Malan went for a reverse sweep and missed it by a mile, allowing the ball to clatter his leg stump.
This was Dawid Malan's 4th straight low-score in the series. In 4 games till now, he has just mustered 80 runs at an insignificant average of 26.67. His strike rate in the series - 103.9 - has been nowhere near impressive as well.
Fans on Twitter, Indian and English alike, promptly trolled the 33-year-old for his outing in Ahmedabad.
Twitterati trolls Dawid Malan for his poor outing in the 4th T20I
While some users questioned Dawid Malan's credentials as the best T20I batsman, others straightaway called for England management to look towards Joe Root and Alex Hales for the No. 3 spots in the side for the T20 World Cup.
Interestingly, a few Indian fans also rued Dawid Malan's wicket given how slow he was batting.
England in deep waters after Dawid Malan's wicket
Dawid Malan's wicket left England in a middling position of 60-2 after 7.5 overs in the chase of 186. Jason Roy also followed suit in the next over after scoring 40 runs from 27 balls.
It all depends on England's pugnacious middle-order of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan to take the visitors home and win the series 3-1.