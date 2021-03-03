Virat Kohli explains why Kuldeep Yadav is not getting adequate game-time

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has explained why Kuldeep Yadav is not a regular feature in the playing XI for Team India in Test cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test comeback after more than two years against England in Chennai. However, the left-arm leg-spinner bowled just a bit more than 12 overs in the Test.

He was replaced by Washington Sundar in the third Test - a move which raised quite a few eyebrows. However, in the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli clarified that there was no issue whatsoever with the skillsets of the 26-year-old.

Kohli believes it is all about the team combination in the end, which often forces Team India to leave out Kuldeep Yadav.

"There is no issue with skill or headspace. His (Kuldeep Yadav's) game is absolutely precise. He is bowling better than he has ever bowled before. Combinations, we need to make sure we cover all facets of the game and have our strongest talented squad on the park," Virat Kohli said.

Ravindra Jadeja's experience with the bat allows us to play Kuldeep Yadav: Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja is an asset to Team India, especially in the longest format

Ravindra Jadeja fractured his thumb in Sydney and has not yet fully recovered. So Team India roped in Axar Patel as a like-for-like replacement.

The 27-year-old's stunning start to his Test career, coupled with Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round showing, are keeping Kuldeep Yadav out of the Indian team.

Virat Kohli accepted that had Jadeja been fully fit, the hosts might have considered playing Kuldeep regularly, given their batting depth.

However, an injury to the Saurashtra all-rounder is indirectly costing Kuldeep Yadav his place in the hosts' playing XI.

"See when Jadeja is playing, Kuldeep comes into the picture because of Jadeja's experience with the bat and the number of times he has done the job for the team. Kuldeep is a very skillful bowler and will always be in consideration for whatever games we have in front of us," Virat Kohli asserted.

Despite a lack of chances, Virat Kohli and the Indian team management have continued to back Kuldeep Yadav. Reports have emerged that the 26-year-old could replace Sundar in the fourth Test.

This makes sense as Team India would like to further strengthen their spin department. Kohli also opted not to comment on the playing XI for the final Test when asked about the same.

It would be interesting to see what changes Team India can make in their side in less than 24 hours' time.