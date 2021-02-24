Watch: Jack Leach rattles Virat Kohli's stumps in the final over on Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Virat Kohli looked great in his first innings at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium. Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team skipper lost his stumps to Jack Leach during the final over on the opening day in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli joined opener Rohit Sharma in the middle after Leach dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in 16th over. Rohit and Virat had a 64-run third-wicket stand for the home team. It seemed like both batsmen would stay in the middle till the end of the day's play. However, Jack Leach had other plans.

The English spinner bowled an arm ball on the fourth stump line. Virat Kohli attempted a cut shot, but the delivery was not so wide and the ball rattled Kohli's stumps.

BCCI shared the video of Virat Kohli's dismissal on their official website. You can watch the video here.

Virat Kohli was naturally disappointed after losing his wicket on the second ball of the day's last over. It has been a long time since he scored a century for Team India, and this seemed like perfect the occasion for him to end his drought. Unfortunately, Indian fans will have to wait to see Virat Kohli raise his bat to celebrate a hundred.

Can England bounce back in the pink-ball Test after Virat Kohli's dismissal?

Jack Leach celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Team India dominated England on Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite losing the toss. Axar Patel's six-wicket haul restricted the visitors to just 112 runs in the first innings. Ishant Sharma gave India a fantastic start by dismissing Dom Sibley for a duck. Ravichandran Ashwin then supported Patel to perfection with three wickets.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's half-century has reduced England's lead to 13 runs. Team India would have been in a more comfortable situation had Virat Kohli not lost his wicket. Nevertheless, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has now joined Sharma in the middle. Both Indian batsmen will look forward to giving the hosts a big lead tomorrow.