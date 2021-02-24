“Who's translating this for you, mate?” - Indian fans troll Kevin Pietersen for Hindi tweet on toss

Indian fans on Twitter trolled former England batsman Kevin Pietersen for his Hindi tweet on England winning the toss against India in the pink-ball Test.
England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. Incidentally, the first two Tests in the series have been won by the team winning the toss.
Pointing out the same, Kevin Pietersen tweeted:
“Oops india, asha karta hoon ki yeh, toss jeeto match jeeto wala wicket na ho.” (Hope this is not a win-toss win-match wicket.)
India, however, got off to a brilliant start in the Ahmedabad Test. as England crumbled to 81 for 4 in the first session.
One of the prized scalp was that of captain Root (17). Dom Sibley and Jonny Bairstow fell without scoring, while Zak Crawley was dismissed for 53.
The visitors lost Ben Stokes (6) and Ollie Pope (1) early in the second session to collapse to 81 for 6.
Twitter reacts to Kevin Pietersen’s tongue-in-cheek dig at India
There were some interesting reactions to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet, which seemed like a humorous dig at India winning the toss. Take a look:
Kevin Pietersen had trolled Team India in Hindi after England's win in the first Test
This is not the first time Kevin Pietersen has taken a dig at Team India with a Hindi tweet. Following the hosts' shock loss to England by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai , Kevin Pieterson had written:
“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha.” (India, remember I had warned you against celebrating too much after you had defeated Australia in Australia.)
The off-beat tweet was accompanied by a winking face emoji.
Following India’s comeback victory in the second Test in Chennai, Kevin Pietersen put out another tweet in Hindi which read:
“Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye.” (Congrats India for beating England B, referring to the fact that England had rested some of their senior players).
Kevin Pietersen was brutally trolled for the same.
He could be in for more of the same after his latest tweet, as the visitors are on the brink of getting bowled out in the post-lunch session. It remains to be seen how the visitors fare when Team India come out to bat.
The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with both sides fighting for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.Published 24 Feb 2021, 17:56 IST