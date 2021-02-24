“Who's translating this for you, mate?” - Indian fans troll Kevin Pietersen for Hindi tweet on toss

Indian fans on Twitter trolled former England batsman Kevin Pietersen for his Hindi tweet on England winning the toss against India in the pink-ball Test.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. Incidentally, the first two Tests in the series have been won by the team winning the toss.

Pointing out the same, Kevin Pietersen tweeted:

“Oops india, asha karta hoon ki yeh, toss jeeto match jeeto wala wicket na ho.” (Hope this is not a win-toss win-match wicket.)

India, however, got off to a brilliant start in the Ahmedabad Test. as England crumbled to 81 for 4 in the first session.

One of the prized scalp was that of captain Root (17). Dom Sibley and Jonny Bairstow fell without scoring, while Zak Crawley was dismissed for 53.

The visitors lost Ben Stokes (6) and Ollie Pope (1) early in the second session to collapse to 81 for 6.

Twitter reacts to Kevin Pietersen’s tongue-in-cheek dig at India

There were some interesting reactions to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet, which seemed like a humorous dig at India winning the toss. Take a look:

Bhaiya aisa lag raha hai jaise aaj wicket toos jeeto match haaro waali wicket mil gayi 😜😅 — SURYA (@SuryaPr97482115) February 24, 2021

Hey Mate. Hope you like the taste of Fafda and Jalebi...Be ready for more Undhiyu...😀😂 150 all out? — Hitesh Shah (@IM_HiteshShah) February 24, 2021

I don't think Google can speak Hindi and I have no idea what that says 😂 other than something about India and the toss and wickets pic.twitter.com/mKoQkc5Mdn — Dan (@GixxerDan) February 24, 2021

Please confirm Sir is this team England's A or B team ? pic.twitter.com/ir9ZQTDETQ — Cricket ଦୁନିଆ (@Cricket13171201) February 24, 2021

Who's translating this for you mate! 🤣🤣 — England Cricket Portal (@ecpofficial_) February 24, 2021

Google chache keh rahe hai ki probability India ki hai .



Baaki KP maharaj aapki Bhavishyawaani kya hai?



Google uncle says India probability is high in winning this although what your thoughts are @KP24 Saint 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/As2JLaUkxL — Sorabh Khurana🇮🇳🇩🇪 (@SorabhKhurana) February 24, 2021

Dear KP aap kam aasha kare..😂 Kyuki aapne 2nd test me bhi aasha kari thi lekin nirasha hath lagi thi aapko. And 2nd thing toss haar kar bhi match jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kahte hain. Hope naam toh suna hi hoga aapne.. Kripya ja k apne bache huye 8 wickets ko bachaye.😄 — Monika Singh (@iamMonikaSingh_) February 24, 2021

ye hindi main sahi lita ha pic.twitter.com/B4iDEU0JhX — Rehan imhra® (@rehanimhra) February 24, 2021

Asha karta hun ki aap itni hindi haarne ke baad bhi bole..😎😂 — Selmon Bhoi (@MohitKo84691450) February 24, 2021

Find his translator 1st..pehle usko kootte hai — jahidul ahmed (@jahidulahmed) February 24, 2021

aaj lagta hai, second khelne wali team ke liye pitch banai gai hai, isiliye 4 out ho gaye #INDvENG #INDvsENG — OnlyCricket (@RamS0201) February 24, 2021

Kevin Pietersen had trolled Team India in Hindi after England's win in the first Test

This is not the first time Kevin Pietersen has taken a dig at Team India with a Hindi tweet. Following the hosts' shock loss to England by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai , Kevin Pieterson had written:

“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha.” (India, remember I had warned you against celebrating too much after you had defeated Australia in Australia.)

The off-beat tweet was accompanied by a winking face emoji.

Following India’s comeback victory in the second Test in Chennai, Kevin Pietersen put out another tweet in Hindi which read:

“Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye.” (Congrats India for beating England B, referring to the fact that England had rested some of their senior players).

Kevin Pietersen was brutally trolled for the same.

He could be in for more of the same after his latest tweet, as the visitors are on the brink of getting bowled out in the post-lunch session. It remains to be seen how the visitors fare when Team India come out to bat.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with both sides fighting for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.