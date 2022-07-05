IND v ENG 2022: Top 10 Shreyas Iyer memes after he falls to the short ball yet again

Shreyas Iyer was on the receiving end of staunch criticism from fans and critics alike after he displayed apparent weakness while facing short-pitched bowling, which led to his dismissals in both innings of the Edgbaston Test.

The talented Mumbai middle-order batter did look good for a while during his stay at the crease in the first and second innings, playing some crisp strokes on both sides of the field, which yielded his side some quick runs.

However, the English bowlers resorted to short-pitched bowling soon after to exploit Iyer's weakness. England head coach Brendon McCullum, who coached Shreyas Iyer during his stint as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach this year, signaled to his players about employing a short-ball strategy.

The 27-year-old Indian batter looked in complete disarray while facing those balls and eventually lost his wicket in both the innings of the fifth Test.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took note of Iyer's evident struggles in this Test and opined that most teams will now have taken notice of it. Analyzing his dismissals in this Test, Chopra said:

"Shreyas Iyer's problem against short ball has been spread quickly like forest fire. He has been dismissed that way in both innings of the Test. In Test cricket you simply can't hide your weakness against the bouncer. In T20 and ODI cricket, it can still go under the radar. His wicket was a huge moment in the game."

Team India are currently on the brink of a defeat as England ended the fourth day at 259/3. They need 119 more runs to win this Test today with seven wickets in hand.

