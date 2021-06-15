Know your English commentators for the WTC final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named a star-studded commentary panel for the India-New Zealand match. The summit clash of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton starting Friday.

The illustrious WTC final panel includes three British cricketers, two Indians, two New Zealanders, and one each from West Indies and Sri Lanka.

For Indian viewers, the WTC final will be aired live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s the English commentary team for the WTC final

WTC final panel members Mike Atherton (left) and Nasser Hussain are among the most popular English broadcasters.

Nasser Hussain (England): A former England captain and legend for Essex, Hussain was highly regarded as a tactician and led the national team in 45 Tests between 1999 and 2003. Since retirement, he has been an active media personality and a noted commentator for Sky Sports.

Mike Atherton (England): Known for his stubborn resistance as an opener against the hostile pacers of his time, Atherton is a former England captain who represented the national side in 115 Tests. A massive name in Lancashire cricket, Atherton is an award-winning journalist and a noted broadcaster and it's no surprise to see him on the WTC final panel.

Isa Guha (England): Guha is the only female commentator on the panel for the WTC final. Born into a Bengali family in England, she became one of the finest pacers in women’s cricket. A World Cup-winning cricketer, she is a renowned name in media as a writer and commentator.

Sunil Gavaskar (India): One of India’s first great batters and a national hero, Gavaskar inspired millions of young sportspeople, including a young Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. One of the finest openers in the game, Gavaskar was also a smart captain who led India to glory in the World Championship of Cricket. Post-retirement, he has been synonymous with Indian cricket coverage as a columnist and a commentator.

Dinesh Karthik (India): Karthik is the only active cricketer in the WTC final’s commentary panel. He hasn’t played international cricket since the 2019 World Cup but remains an important member of Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

A fine keeper-batter, his opportunities at the international level were limited due to MS Dhoni’s emergence. But he still harbors hopes of playing for India. Karthik made a strong debut as a commentator for Sky Sports during England's tour of India earlier this year. He will also commentate on the inaugural season of the Hundred.

Craig McMillan (New Zealand): An essential member of the Black Caps’ setup during the 1990s and the 2000s, McMillian was a fine improviser as a batter and a gritty character. Post his playing days; he made a mark as a coach and a commentator.

Simon Doull (New Zealand): A former pacer who was more effective with the red ball, Doull’s international career was plagued by several injuries. He made a mark as a media persona and is one of the most popular cricket commentators around.

Ian Bishop (West Indies): On his day, Bishop could pose trouble to the best batters in the world. Forming a formidable trio with Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, Bishop’s playing days were cut short due to injuries. He then emerged as one of the finest and most loved voices in the game. As a commentator, Bishop is known to be vocal and clear about his opinions.

Ian Bishop is one of the most loved cricket commentators and is on the WTC final panel

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): One of the finest and most elegant cricketers of all time, Sangakkara is the second-highest run-getter in international cricket. He was also highly regarded for his wicketkeeping and leadership skills.

Sangakkara’s addition to the WTC commentary team will only generate more interest for the viewers. Elegant while in the commentary box as well, it’s the marriage of his eloquent speaking skills and understanding of the sport that makes it a treat for the viewers.

