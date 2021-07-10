IND vs SL 2021: New schedule out for India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka

The India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, which was supposed to start on July 13, will now commence on July 18, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday. Multiple COVID-19 cases in the host camp and the subsequent quarantine measures by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have pushed the starting date.

Shikhar Dhawan-led India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. According to the revised schedule, the ODI series will continue until July 23 and will be punctuated by the T20Is which will be played on alternate days from July 25.

Three Sri Lankan members, who were a part of their tour of England, have tested positive for COVID-19 in as many days. Batting coach Grant Flower was the first to test positive on Thursday and prompted another couple of tests for the whole squad. The results of these confirmed video analyst GT Niroshan and wicketkeeper-batsman Sandun Weerakkody as COVID-19 positive as well.

The cases mean that the entire contingent will be kept in quarantine for a longer period of time. Significantly, the host authorities have also arranged a couple of second-string teams, one in Colombo and the other in Dambulla, which could stand-in for the senior side if the situation doesn't improve.

The Sri Lankan players have been shifted from Hotel Taj to Cinnamon due to the Covid-19 scare although the Indian team remains camped at the former only. The future course could only be decided by further tests and the ensuing protocols.

Until then, this could present an opportunity for Rahul Dravid and co. to squeeze in more practice games and test the young side further.

Full revised schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka

ODI series:

First ODI : July 18

: July 18 Second ODI : July 20

: July 20 Third ODI: July 23

T20I series:

First T20I : July 25

: July 25 Second T20I : July 27

: July 27 Third T20I: July 29

