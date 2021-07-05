"There's a different kind of 'mazaa' playing under Rahul Dravid" - Prithvi Shaw 

Prithvi Shaw is looking to make the most of his time under the tutelage of head coach Rahul Dravid during India's tour of Sri Lanka. The opening batter on Monday said there's a "different kind of mazaa (enjoyment)" when playing under, and taking cues from the batting legend.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation. Prithvi Shaw, who is coming off a brilliant IPL season, is expected to feature at the top of the order alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan for most games.

In an interaction with The Indian Express ahead of the series, Prithvi Shaw said:

"There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them, is just out of this world."

Out of quarantine 👍



Fun activities 😎#TeamIndia made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo 👌 👌 - by @28anand & @ameyatilak



Watch the full video to witness how the fun unfolded 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/k3BiqHW1VM pic.twitter.com/d7XySHAI2O — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

The 21-year-old added that he's looking forward to having long conversations with Rahul Dravid in what would be a 'disciplined' team atmosphere.

"As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I’m looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back in the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best," said Shaw.

"It’s the same now" - Prithvi Shaw on his peculiar practice routine

Prithvi Shaw also spoke about his unorthodox practice routine which came to light just before the IPL 2021 through Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. The former Australian skipper had expressed his surprise at the youngster's theory of not practicing in the nets while going through a lean phase and his advance to stick with it.

Prithvi Shaw said that he still hasn't changed the method. He elaborated:

"It’s the same now. Personally, I feel that if I push harder – especially when things are not going right for me – it just doesn’t happen to me. I’m not the one who tries to show others that I’m working hard. Ek andar se awaaz aati hai, ke 'bus ab aur nahi' (There is a voice from within, which says ‘no more’). I don’t force myself. I just take a break then and start again next time when I feel I’m feeling much better."

The first ODI will be played on July 13 at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

