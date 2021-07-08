[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav takes 3 wickets, Chahal 2 in India's 2nd intra-squad match

Indian bowlers looked in brilliant form in the second intra-squad simulation match in Colombo, with the spinners in the spotlight - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - sharing five wickets between them.

In a short video shared by Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel, Chahal can be seen dismissing Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham, while Kuldeep Yadav roars back to form with three scalps.

Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, and Chetan Sakariya can also be seen among the wickets. While Saini breathed fire by accounting for Devdutt Padikkal and Hardik Pandya, Chetan Sakariya got the all-important scalp of the tour's captain Shikhar Dhawan.

You can watch the video here:

These are not complete highlights. As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sandeep Warrier also picked up at least one wicket each in the game.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India side will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka, starting on July 13. In the absence of practice matches, the touring party is playing intra-squad T20 games to prepare for the series.

Dhawan and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar have led the two teams in a couple of games completed so far, with the latter's side winning the first clash.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's wickets major boost for India

While the overall form of the young bowling group bodes well for India, the management will be especially happy with the performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The former hasn't been able to get much cricket under his belt in the past few years and has looked low on confidence in the limited opportunities.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, was one of the front-runners for the T20 World Cup until he was dropped after a couple of poor performances in his last T20I series.

India will hope that the spin-twins can carry over their good performances to the main limited-overs series and possibly to the second half of IPL 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar