Ind vs Aus 2020: Andrew Tye replaces Kane Richardson in Australia squad for limited-overs series

Australia have included pace bowler Andrew Tye in the squad as a replacement for Kane Richardson for the upcoming one-dayers and Twenty20 internationals against India.

Cricket Australia informed the public that Richardson had to leave the squad to be with his wife and newborn son in Adelaide.

“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make, but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad. We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand his decision,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Tye has featured in seven ODIs and 26 T20Is for Australia so far, claiming 12 and 37 wickets respectively. However, he last played an international match for the Kangaroos in November 2018 - a T20I against India at Sydney. He was a back-up bowler during Australia’s recent visit to England.

Cricket Australia remains committed to hosting Adelaide Test

In the meantime, reports of a new outbreak of COVID-19 have been coming in from South Australia. Around 20 cases have been reported in northern Adelaide, while a few more are at risk of contracting the virus according to heath officials.

Adelaide is scheduled to host the first Test between India and Australia on December 17, which would be a Day-Night encounter. In spite of the new cases of COVID-19, Cricket Australia has stated that it is committed to going ahead with the match.

“CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilized a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men’s domestic and international schedules. CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country,” Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive, said.

Cricket Australia further illustrated that as a precautionary measure, players from the Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland states who are part of the ODIs will be traveling to Sydney for preparation.

Advertisement

The ODI series will begin with the first match between India and Australia at Sydney on November 27.