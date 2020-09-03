IPL 2020: Kane Richardson explains why he couldn't risk missing his child's birth

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson will become a father soon, but he had to sacrifice his IPL 2020 contract to be present with his wife for this 'once in a lifetime moment.'

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Thursday (3rd September), Kane Richardson expressed his disappointment over missing out on IPL 2020. Still, he was hopeful that he would receive more opportunities to participate in the world's premier domestic cricket competition.

It's disappointing to miss IPL 2020: Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore's pace bowling attack could not fire on all cylinders in IPL 2019. Hence, the team management invested ₹4 Crore to gain the fast bowler's services for IPL 2020.

Unfortunately, Richardson had to withdraw his name from the competition, and his compatriot Adam Zampa replaced him at RCB.

When asked about his decision to skip IPL 2020, Richardson replied that it was indeed tough to make that call.

"It's always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it's the pinnacle domestic competition in the world but when I really sat down and thought about it's definitely the right one with all that's going on in the world at the moment," he said.

The Australian player highlighted that he could not miss the birth of his child. Richardson will return home to Adelaide after completing his quarantine period in the United Kingdom, where the Australian team will play limited over series against hosts England.

"Just the challenge around getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn't risk missing that. It's disappointing to miss the IPL but hopefully there are opportunities ahead for that and don't think I'd ever be able to live with missing the birth of my first kid," he continued.

Advertisement

IPL 2020 will begin on 19th September. Royal Challengers Bangalore will likely open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians.