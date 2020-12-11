IND VS AUS 2020: Cameron Green opens up about facing Jasprit Bumrah

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is preparing himself to face Jasprit Bumrah during the upcoming Test series versus India. Given Bumrah's unique bowling action, Green believes it will get easier the more he faces the Indian speedster.

Cameron Green recently talked about the prospect of facing Jasprit Bumrah and said -

''He’s obviously got world-class skills. He’s got such a unique bowling action, so I’ll definitely take some time to get used to it. You’ve just got to take your game to another level really. (You’ve to) Work really hard on it and hope it gets a bit easier the more we face him. That’s the attitude I and the rest of the team will be taking against him. That’ll be another new challenge.''

Cameron Green is not yet guaranteed to start for Australia in the first Test. However, he has undoubtedly made a strong claim for a place in the starting XI after he scored a 100 in the first warm-up game against India A.

Coming into bat at 12-2, Green scored an unbeaten 125, helping Australia A go past the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Cameron Green can also contribute with the ball with his medium-pace bowling. Hence, many feel he has a strong chance of making his Test debut against India on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. He is competing for a spot in the middle-order with Matthew Wade.

Mark Waugh backs Cameron Green to start

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh believes Green should be a sure-shot starter given how impressive he looked in the warm-up tie. Meanwhile, Shane Warne, while revealing his Australian playing XI said that Green's selection could depend on the pitch.

Australia had lost the 2018-19 Test series 2-1 to India, and they will be looking to make amends this time around. It remains to be seen whether Australian team management picks Cameron Green for the first Test.