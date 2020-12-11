IND Vs AUS 2020: Cameron Green substituted out of the warm up game after blow to the head

Australian youngster Cameron Green has been substituted from the team's warm up game against India A. Green was hit on his head while bowling as Jasprit Bumrah's straight shot burst through the all-rounder's hand and struck his head.

Victoria batsman Patrick Rowe has been named as his concussion replacement.

Australian fans will take heart in the fact that Cameron Green managed to get on his feet soon and walked off the park unassisted.

Earlier, opener Will Pucovski was diagnosed with a mild concussion as he too got a nasty blow to his head in the first warm-up tie. Australia are already missing their key opener, David Warner, through an injury.

Cameron Green primed to make Test debut against India

Green impressed in the ODI series against India

Cameron Green is in contention to start the first Test against India on December 17th. The all-rounder made a strong claim for his place in the XI after he hit an unbeaten 125 in the first practice game against India A. Green walked in with his side floundering at 12-2 and helped Australia A go past the 300 run mark.

Australian legend Mark Waugh recently named Cameron Green in his Australian XI to start the first test against India. He said Green should be a sure shot starter given the way he batted in the first practice game. The 21-year-old can also contribute with the ball, which could tilt the balance in his favor. Green would be fighting for a spot in the middle order, alongside Matthew Wade.

With this latest setback, it remains to be seen whether Cameron Green can be cleared to play for Australia by the time the first Test starts on December 17. Green's substitution comes as a setback for an injury-stricken Australia side.