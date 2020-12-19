Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has opened up on the team’s outstanding bowling performance on Day 3. The hosts put up a great show of pace bowling as they ran through the Indian batting order. Pat Cummins finished the innings with figures of 4 for 21, and also picked up the prize wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara was a special one, with the Indian batsman having troubled Pat Cummins the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19. Speaking after the end of the first session, Pat Cummins revealed how a look at the stadium TV screen helped him dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara off the next ball.

"I saw the ball before (getting Pujara out) on the big screen and it seamed in, so I thought if I can try to get this to hold its line, you never know," said the Aussie pacer.

How Pat Cummins got the better of Cheteshwar Pujara

Pat Cummins sent Cheteshwar Pujara packing with a peach of a delivery in the 12th over of the second innings. Pat Cummins remained consistent with his line and length, repeatedly bowling the back of the length deliveries outside off stump.

A similar delivery finally got the better of Cheteshwar Pujara, as Pat Cummins got the ball to straighten up slightly, with the Indian batsman getting a light edge on the delivery. Tim Paine did the rest behind the stumps, completing the catch as Pujara had to walk back to the pavilion for a duck after lasting just 8 balls.

Speaking to the media after the game, Pat Cummins gave an insight behind Cheteshwar Pujara’s standout dismissal. The Australian pacer expounded that he has learnt from his past experience while bowling to Pujara, which has allowed him to get the better of the Indian batsman this time.

“ Two years of experiences has allowed me to understand my game a bit better. I was really happy with that one (Pujara’s wicket) in particular. It’s just one of those days where everything we tried worked,” said Cummins.

Ahead of the India vs Australia Test series, Pat Cummins had talked about how Cheteshwar Pujara was the toughest batsmen to bowl last time out. The Australian pacer praised Pujara’s concentration, admitting that the India No.3 was a pain in the back for them in the previous series between the two sides.

With Pat Cummins picking up Cheteshwar Pujara in the 2nd innings, the pacer will go into future India vs Australia Test matches with increased confidence. It will also be interesting to see how Cheteshwar Pujara bounces back from the disappointment of the first Test, particularly with Virat Kohli now unavailable for the upcoming games.