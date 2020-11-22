IND vs AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's absence creates a big hole in the Indian batting order, says Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell is of the opinion that the absence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli from the latter stages of the upcoming Test series will create a huge void in the Indian batting line-up.

The 32-year-old will be heading back to India for the birth of his child after the first Test in Adelaide.

Ian Chappell also believes that the Indian team management will have a selection headache over Virat Kohli's replacement at No.4. However, he acknowledged that the player's absence will also create an opportunity for other batsmen to shine and help India win consecutive Test series Down Under.

He wrote for ESPNCricinfo:

"India also face a selection dilemma when skipper Virat Kohli departs for home for the birth of his first child following the opening Test. This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself."

Ian Chappell backs Will Pucovski to do well in Test cricket

Ian Chappell is of the opinion that young Will Pucovski deserves to open for Australia in Test cricket

Ian Chappell also weighed in on who David Warner's opening partner in the Test series should be.

While Joe Burns did a decent job opening last summer, Chappell is of the opinion that young Will Pucovski deserves a go in the longest format for Australia.

Pucovski has been in scintillating form, hitting two double-hundreds in the Sheffield Shield this season, and has earned his place in the Australian squad.

Ian Chappell said:

"Pucovski has been banging on the door for a while now - something Langer craves. Pucovski has taken a sledgehammer to the entryway by making six centuries at Shield level, three of them doubles; two of those double hundreds came this season. He has well and truly proved he is good enough at that level, so it's time to see if he can succeed in the Test arena."

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, followed by three T20Is and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy consisting of four Tests. The first Test will be a Day-Night encounter and will be played at Adelaide starting from December 17.