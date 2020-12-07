IND vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan as India clinch T20I series

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer continued his great run on Twitter with another hilarious post. This time, Wasim Jaffer targetted ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan, who had predicted that Australia would dominate India across formats.

Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly,’ Vaughan had tweeted on November 27 after India's loss in the first ODI.

Following India’s six-wicket triumph against Australia at Sydney in the second T20I on Sunday, Wasim Jaffer took a no holds barred dig at Vaughan with a funny meme. Check it out below.

Wasim Jaffer won praise online for his take on Vaughan

Here are some interesting Twitter reactions to Wasim Jaffer's meme:

#AUSvsIND



thats how Wasim bhai was waiting to tweet this meme pic.twitter.com/0NTokCY1x4 — Vibrant Chitragupt (@VChitragupt) December 6, 2020

Rather use this template sir😂😹 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bhO6wNK1Eu — Kishan Agrawal (@kishn_Agr) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaj se india ke sabhi bde meme makers ki taraf se @WasimJaffer14 bhai ko

ALL india Meme federation ka chief niyukt kiya jata h pic.twitter.com/yvlooYxF71 — KISAN WALKER 🇮🇳 (@abhishe32331664) December 6, 2020

Memers around the world ! 😄 pic.twitter.com/xsQ7f1k1Kx — Sashank Mishra (@imSashankMishra) December 6, 2020

India chased down a challenging 195 in the second T20I against Australia at Sydney to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

With 14 needed to win off the last over, Hardik Pandya launched two length balls from debutant Daniel Sams over the ropes to see India home by six wickets.

Despite not timing the ball well for the most part of his innings, Pandya held his nerve and finished unbeaten on a brilliant 42 from 22 balls.

Advertisement

Apart from Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan (52), Virat Kohli (40) and KL Rahul (30) also made crucial contributions. With the ball, left-arm seamer Natarajan stood out with figures of 2 for 20.

For Australia, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade (58 from 32) played a scintillating knock opening the innings. Wade smashed 10 fours and one six in his knock before being dismissed in bizarre fashion.

Wade chipped a ball from Washington Sundar to Kohli at cover. It was a simple catch that the Indian skipper inexplicably dropped. However, Wade had already set off for a run which Steve Smith denied.

Kohli recovered in time to send a throw in to wicket-keeper KL Rahul and catch Wade short of his ground.

Smith went on to score 46 from 38 balls while quick 20s from Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques took Australia past 190. It wasn’t to be enough though as India’s batting might was too much for Australia eventually.

The third T20I between the two sides will be played at the SCG on December 8.