IND vs AUS 2022-23: "I'm sure there's going to be little heated moments on the field" - Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins expects a few verbal confrontations during the four-Test series against India, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. However, the pacer hopes the tourists can stay level-headed and work their way through all of that.

The last three Test series between Australia and India have produced highly intense contests. On-field confrontations and verbal altercations have reached new heights in the battle between the two sides. Pitch talks from both sides have also dominated the pre-series build-up, which is likely to spark more fire when the series begins.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Cummins reckons there should be plenty of spice, given that the top two teams of the era are locking horns. The right-arm speedster also stated that their concentration is more on their own approach.

"I'm sure there's going to be little heated moments on the field. It's two passionate teams playing against each other. But I hope, like we've shown over the last little bit, that we can manage our way through that. If there is a bit of spice and someone's getting themselves pumped up, maybe that's for that purpose, to get themselves into the contest at that moment."

He added:

"We're really big on just concentrating on our own approach to the game. You hear someone like Smithy talk about staying in his own bubble when he's batting. I think everyone's got a little bit of that."

Cummins and Co. are undoubtedly under pressure as they begin their quest to win their first-ever Test series on Indian soil since 2004. Australia have also won only one Test in India in their last four attempts, with the victory coming in Pune in the 2016-17 leg.

"That’s part of the challenge of playing away" - Pat Cummins on playing in India

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Addressing the conditions in India, the New South Wales fast bowler conceded that they see it as a challenge. He feels it is what makes playing away more special. As quoted by The Age, he said:

"Embracing the chaos. These series always throw up different challenges on the field or off the field, and embracing it is what makes these tours so special. That’s part of the challenge of playing away."

He added:

"Home teams want to win at home. In Australia, we’re lucky we’ve normally got pace and bounce. Home match advantage, I don’t think it’s a terrible thing. It’s another challenge and makes touring over here even harder when you know the conditions are custom-made for them."

The visitors have also hinted at their playing XI, with off-spinner Todd Murphy and middle-order batter Peter Handscomb likely to slot in.

