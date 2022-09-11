Ind vs Aus 2022: “Disappearing act” – Shreyas Iyer turns magician ahead of white-ball series against Australia and South Africa

Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who is quite active on social media, shared a reel on Sunday (September 11) that has gone viral on the internet.

In the video he shared on his Instagram account, Iyer performed a magic trick and made a bottle cap disappear, taking the social media platform by storm.

The right-handed batter executed the trick with precision in this post which has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views. He captioned the post:

“Disappearing Act”

It is not the first time that Shreyas Iyer has performed a magic trick. In an earlier video shared on social media, he had stunned speedster Mohammad Siraj during an act. The Mumbaikar is possibly the only magician in the Indian cricket team.

Iyer is not the only international cricketer currently who can perform magic tricks. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi has become quite popular for pulling off magic tricks as part of his celebrations after picking up a wicket. Perhaps the two can go up against each other when India and South Africa play a T20I and ODI series later this year.

On the work front, Shreyas Iyer last played for India in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe. He was named on the standby list of players for the Asia Cup 2022.

Shreyas Iyer is likely to make a comeback for the ODI series against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer will most likely make a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The right-handed batter impressed with 161 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies in the Caribbean, which included a couple of half-centuries.

However, he could only manage 98 runs in the five-match T20Is series against the same side. As a result, he failed to find a place in the main squad and was named in the standby list for the Asia Cup.

The 27-year-old could be a key member of the Indian ODI side ahead of the World Cup in 2023. He has, so far, scored 1,108 runs in 30 matches at an average of 42.61, which comprises 11 fifties and a century.

The ODI series against the Proteas will kick start in Lucknow on October 6. The action will shift to Ranchi and Delhi for the second and third ODIs respectively. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their 3-0 loss to South Africa in their last ODI series against them.

While Shikhar Dhawan led India to a 3-0 clean sweep in the Caribbean, KL Rahul guided India to a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe.

India will also host three T20Is each against Australia and South Africa in September and October. These would be very important as the T20 World Cup would follow soon after.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat