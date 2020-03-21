Shreyas Iyer shows off magic skills during self-isolation [Watch]

The ace middle-order batsman pulls off what he calls a 'Gun Trick'.

Iyer will next be in action for the Delhi Capitals as part of IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer shows off his magic skills

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer seems to be making the most of his time during self-isolation as in a video recently released by BCCI on Twitter, Iyer is seen showing off his magic skills with the help of his sister, Natasha.

With the coronavirus having brought all the sports events to a standstill, cricketers have been posting videos of quality time spent with their families, gym routines and have also promoted the message of needing to remain safe and indoors.

In this particular video, Iyer can be seen trying out what he calls the 'Gun Trick' where he asks his sister to pick a card and then eventually, at the end of trick flicks out a card that turns out to be the intially chosen one.

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩



Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

Notably, Shreyas Iyer is featured in quite a few videos on YouTube where he is seen exhibiting his magic skills with his Indian team members and his IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

The 25-year-old was last seen in action during India's tour of New Zealand last month and will return to the cricket field as the skipper of the Delhi Capitals when IPL 2020 kicks off on April 15th.