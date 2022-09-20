IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Australia overpowers Team India in a high-scoring encounter

Australia defeated Team India convincingly by six wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. Mathew Wade and Cameron Green's magnificent knocks aided the visitors in chasing down the high target in the contest.

Half-centuries by Hardik Pandya (71*) and KL Rahul (55) helped Team India set a mammoth target of 209 ahead of the visitors after being put into bat first. Suryakumar Yadav (46) also provided a valuable contribution in the middle order.

Aaron Finch (22) hit a six off the first ball of the second innings to make his side's intentions crystal clear. His partner Green also joined the act soon after and smashed boundaries at will to give Australia a blazing start in the steep chase.

With pacers leaking runs at both ends, Rohit Sharma introduced left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel in the fourth over, hoping to put brakes on the scoring rate. The move worked as Patel cleaned up the Australian captain to give Team India a much-needed breakthrough.

Green (61) continued his onslaught at the other end and hit bowlers all over the park. The 23-year-old all-rounder notched up his maiden T20I fifty and laid the perfect platform for his side. Steve Smith (35) provided him company with a handy knock.

Axar Patel (3/17) bowled magnificently in the middle overs and helped the Men in Blue stay alive in the contest. However, on the back of Wade's (45* off 21 balls) blistering knock, Australia cruised away towards winning shores with four balls left in the innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss and said:

"Don't think we bowled that well. 200 is a good score to defend but at the same time we didn't take our chances on the field as well. I think we batted brilliant to get over 200 but the bowlers were not quite there."

He added:

"That can happen - yes there are things we have to look at but it's a great game for us to understand where we went wrong and what we can do better next game."

Fans react to Australia's win against Team India

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between India and Australia. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the first T20I:

Whispering Woods @that_nihilist

#INDvsAUS When I hear people saying that India have a good chance of winning the upcoming World Cup. When I hear people saying that India have a good chance of winning the upcoming World Cup.#INDvsAUS https://t.co/yjW98tggYB

Team India and Australia will next lock horns in the second T20I of the series on September 23, Friday, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

