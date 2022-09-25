"Humko join karlo" - Wasim Jaffer suggests IPL teams will be keen to rope in Cameron Green after his exploits in IND vs AUS 2022 3rd T20I

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green continued his stellar batting form in the T20I series against India as he slammed a 19-ball half-century in the third and final game on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad.

Reacting to Green's devastating knock, former India opener Wasim Jaffer predicted that the Aussie star could be in high demand at the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Notably, Green's promotion to the top has reaped benefits for the Australian team in the series, as he has utilized the powerplay well.

Jaffer wrote on Twitter, with a picture that had the words "Humko join karlo (Join us)":

"IPL teams to Cameron Green in December #IPLAuction #INDvAUS."

The 23-year-old dazzled viewers with his power-hitting, slamming three sixes and seven fours during his stay at the crease. He was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fifth over for 52 (22 balls).

The right-handed batter didn't spare any Indian bowler, taking the likes of Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners.

Green has mustered 118 runs in the three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue at a fantastic strike rate of 214.54. The talented youngster could fetch a lucrative contract at the forthcoming IPL auction, given his recent explosive performances.

Cameron Green isn't part of Australia's T20 World Cup 2022

While Cameron Green has been in tremendous form lately, he isn't a part of Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The defending champions decided to look past the all-rounder while naming their team for the showpiece event.

It is worth mentioning that Green didn't have many chances to prove himself as a batter in white-ball cricket prior to the series against India. He was asked to open against Rohit Sharma and Co. as regular opener David Warner was rested for the assignment.

Green grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring two half-centuries in three matches against a formidable Indian bowling attack. All the participating teams can still make changes to their squads till October 9.

It remains to be seen if the Australian team management will make a late addition to their team after looking at Green's performance. Here's Australia's complete squad for the T20 World Cup that is set to begin next month:

Australian squad for T20 World Cup: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

